For the Love of the Game: TwentyFour Basketball Academy Launches Training Program to Forge the Next Generation of UAE Basketball Stars

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TwentyFour Basketball Academy is taking youth basketball in the UAE to a new level. The Academy has unveiled a training program designed to develop young athletes holistically - on and off the court. With new fitness and nutrition elements integrated into the curriculum, the program ensures that players are prepared for every stage of their journey, from early skill development to university scholarships and professional opportunities abroad.

A Vision to Shape UAE Basketball

Founded in April 2024, TwentyFour Basketball Academy was born from a lifelong passion for basketball and a desire to give back to the UAE. The Academy was established by three founders: Issam, the main founder, who has spent his entire life in the country, and two of his former players who have experienced playing under his leadership and witnessed his vision for developing talent firsthand. Seeing the impact it had on their own development, they encouraged and supported Issam to bring his vision to life.

"Basketball is more than just a game. It's a way to build discipline, confidence, and resilience in young people. At TwentyFour Basketball Academy, "We help our players grow not only as basketball players, but also as individuals, on and off the court, shaping them into leaders for today's competitive world," says Issam.

The Academy's name reflects its ethos: TwentyFour represents the idea that true athletes "live and breathe basketball 24/7," while its guiding mantra, "For the love of the game," captures the Academy's community-driven spirit and passion for the sport.

Holistic Development from the Ground Up

The newly launched program is designed to support players of all ages, starting from four years old. Younger players focus on developing a love for the game while improving coordination, balance, and hand-eye skills. From age seven and up, the curriculum shifts to foundational and advanced skill-building, incorporating fitness, nutrition, and mental preparation to support long-term growth.

"Every practice, challenge, and victory is an opportunity to learn and develop," explains Issam. "Our goal is to create not only the next generation of basketball talent in the UAE but also young people ready to succeed in all areas of life."

Operating seven days a week at Meydan Nad Al Sheba, the Academy plans to expand further across Dubai, providing even greater access to structured training and holistic development.

Building on a Track Record of Success

Last week marked a landmark moment for the Academy, with both U19 A and B teams reaching the finals of their league. After a series of challenging matches, the U19 team proved themselves as the top academy team in the UAE, securing championships in both of the country's leading academy leagues for their age group.

"Our goal has always been to create an environment where talent can thrive," says Issam. "This new program takes that vision further, providing young athletes with the tools, guidance, and experiences they need to excel on and off the court."

While last week's victories are the latest highlight, the Academy has a strong history of competitive achievements. Many players who began their journey with TwentyFour have gone on to earn national team selections, this includes two of our Under 16 star players, Ibrahim Mohsen, who proudly represented the Lebanese National Team two years in a row, and Zaid Boka, who shortly became the starting point guard of the Jordanian National team. The Academy's teams have consistently excelled across age groups, with championship wins in under-10, under-14, under-16, and under-19 categories.

Internationally, the Academy has celebrated podium finishes at the World Youth Championship in Singapore and has received invitations to prestigious tournaments in Bosnia, China, and Spain. These accomplishments highlight the Academy's ability to nurture talent capable of competing at the highest levels.

A Pathway for the Future

In partnership with EDU Sports, a platform that helps talented athletes and academically outstanding students find scholarships in high schools and universities around the world, TwentyFour Basketball Academy provides clear pathways for players who want to pursue basketball at the next level. Through scholarships, college placements, and professional club opportunities abroad, the academy ensures that talented athletes have access to opportunities that extend beyond local competition.

Key Details:

Program Resumes: 9 January

9 January Location: Meydan Nad Al Sheba, Dubai (with plans to expand further across Dubai)

Meydan Nad Al Sheba, Dubai (with plans to expand further across Dubai) Operational Hours: 7 days a week Weekdays: Evenings Weekends: Morning to evening

7 days a week Age Groups: Starting from under 6 years old, up to under 19+

Parents and athletes interested in joining or learning more can reach out via Instagram DM or WhatsApp the academy at the following number: +971504693059