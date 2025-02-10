With the country facing a critical economic crossroads, this event was not just about AI—it was about leveraging technology to empower Lebanese talent to build a sustainable future.

Talentdu, in collaboration with the Lebanese American University (LAU) Academy of Continuing Education (ACE) and LAU Alumni Relations, hosted Lebanon's largest AI in Digital Marketing event, bringing together 300+ professionals, entrepreneurs, and students eager to embrace AI's role in reshaping industries and rebuilding a stronger economy.

Held at the Gulbenkian Theatre, LAU Beirut Campus, the free event was designed to equip Lebanon's youth and professionals with the skills to adapt, innovate, and compete globally. Attendees gained hands-on experience in AI-powered marketing, advertising automation, and digital content creation, unlocking opportunities in Lebanon's evolving job market.

The workshop featured Omar Kandil, CEO of Talentdu & OBCIDO Inc., bestselling author and AI marketing expert, alongside Karim El Kurdi, Creative Manager at OBCIDO Inc. New York. The event also hosted an exclusive panel discussion with Google and Microsoft experts, featuring Hamza Rhibi (Google) and Sara Malvar (Microsoft), who shared insights on AI's transformative role in marketing, automation, and business innovation.

"Lebanon is at a turning point," said Omar Kandil, Founder of Talentdu. "As our country moves toward a new chapter of stability, AI education will be a key driver of economic renewal. This event is just the beginning of a larger movement to equip Lebanese talent with global-level skills that open doors to new opportunities."

All participants received an official Certificate of Attendance from LAU ACE, recognizing their commitment to upskilling in AI-driven digital marketing.

Following the success of this event, Talentdu and LAU ACE are preparing more AI-focused training programs. For more information on upcoming programs, visit www.talentdu.com or follow @talentduhq on Instagram.