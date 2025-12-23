Futurist Ian Khan Spotlights Tech-Driven Future of Entrepreneurship at DeveGo 2025 in Riyadh "There are a limitless number of challenges nowadays and not enough solutions. The job of any entrepreneur is to go in and solve a problem."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image courtesy DeveGo 2025

At the second edition of the Entrepreneurship and Modern Business Practices Forum, DeveGo 2025, which took at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh from December 21-23, 2025, a major theme brought to the forefront was how the future of entrepreneurship is set to be shaped not just by technology itself, but by how individuals learn to harness it.

The event -which is hosted by the Social Development Bank (SDB) and held under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Alrajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of SDB's Board of Directors- has been designed to support founders, innovators, and small businesses across Saudi Arabia's rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Today's entrepreneurs are operating in an environment defined by artificial intelligence, automation, and digital platforms that can dramatically lower barriers to entry. AI, in particular, is emerging as one of the most powerful tools available to founders — enabling faster decision-making, leaner operations, deeper customer insights, and entirely new business models.

Yet technology alone is not the differentiator, noted futurist Ian Khan at his DeveGo 2025 session. According to Khan, the true advantage lies with entrepreneurs who understand how to apply these tools strategically, ethically, and creatively.

He also emphasized that while AI is transforming the business landscape, mindset matters just as much as tools. "We live in a very task-focused society and need to move away from that," Khan said, noting that fear around AI often stems from viewing work purely through a task-based lens rather than a broader problem-solving one.

Instead, he argued, AI should be seen as an enabler and people can upskill to learn how to leverage AI effectively. "AI and automation have the potential to enable entrepreneurs to come up with real solutions for the problems the world faces," Khan explained. "There are a limitless number of challenges nowadays and not enough solutions. The job of any entrepreneur is to go in and solve a problem."

Beyond showcasing tools and trends, DeveGo 2025 aims to create spaces for founders to build networks, exchange knowledge, and learn from experts who are shaping the future of business. In markets such as Saudi Arabia, where entrepreneurship is a key pillar of economic diversification, these gatherings act as catalysts — accelerating idea exchange, partnerships, and confidence among early-stage and scaling businesses alike.

Equally important is the regional context. Saudi Arabia's entrepreneurial landscape is maturing rapidly, supported by government reforms, access to capital, and a strong emphasis on ease of doing business. As Khan observed, the Kingdom is "emerging as a very powerful player in establishing an entrepreneurial society and ecosystem," with funding and infrastructure increasingly in place to help founders get started.

Looking ahead, the future of entrepreneurship will belong to those who combine technological capability with human judgment. AI can optimize, automate, and analyze — but it is the entrepreneur who defines purpose, asks the right questions, and makes the final decisions.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Marketing

April 21 Is Your Last Chance for Mobile Optimization Before 'Mobilegeddon'

The search giant is currently working on a major algorithm change that will revolutionize the way mobile friendliness is determined.

By
Leadership

Revolutionizing Proptech: Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

Born from a mission to redefine real estate through technology, Bayut sparked a movement that evolved into the global proptech and classifieds leader, Dubizzle group — and today, we go back to understanding the homegrown powerhouse that started it all.

By Tamara Pupic
Marketing

The Quickest Way to Deliver Your Message? Make It Visual.

Infographics, dashboards and mobile apps provide a direct avenue to our brains. Use them to your advantage.

By Khuram Zaman
Starting a Business

College Startup Offers a Creative Approach to Banish Boring Presentations

Instead of boring slides with bullet points and clip art, Big Fish creates presentations that tell stories and resonate emotionally with viewers.

By Jodi Helmer
News and Trends

International Fashion Brand Maison D'AngelAnn Secures US$2 Million Investment From A Private Family Office In The UAE

The newest round of funds follows Maison D'AngelAnn's $7 million investment in November 2020 from The Gate Business Services, a UAE-based investment and real estate consultancy, which also saw it also acquire a majority stake in the business.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff