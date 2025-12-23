"There are a limitless number of challenges nowadays and not enough solutions. The job of any entrepreneur is to go in and solve a problem."

At the second edition of the Entrepreneurship and Modern Business Practices Forum, DeveGo 2025, which took at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh from December 21-23, 2025, a major theme brought to the forefront was how the future of entrepreneurship is set to be shaped not just by technology itself, but by how individuals learn to harness it.

The event -which is hosted by the Social Development Bank (SDB) and held under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Alrajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of SDB's Board of Directors- has been designed to support founders, innovators, and small businesses across Saudi Arabia's rapidly growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Today's entrepreneurs are operating in an environment defined by artificial intelligence, automation, and digital platforms that can dramatically lower barriers to entry. AI, in particular, is emerging as one of the most powerful tools available to founders — enabling faster decision-making, leaner operations, deeper customer insights, and entirely new business models.

Yet technology alone is not the differentiator, noted futurist Ian Khan at his DeveGo 2025 session. According to Khan, the true advantage lies with entrepreneurs who understand how to apply these tools strategically, ethically, and creatively.

He also emphasized that while AI is transforming the business landscape, mindset matters just as much as tools. "We live in a very task-focused society and need to move away from that," Khan said, noting that fear around AI often stems from viewing work purely through a task-based lens rather than a broader problem-solving one.

Instead, he argued, AI should be seen as an enabler and people can upskill to learn how to leverage AI effectively. "AI and automation have the potential to enable entrepreneurs to come up with real solutions for the problems the world faces," Khan explained. "There are a limitless number of challenges nowadays and not enough solutions. The job of any entrepreneur is to go in and solve a problem."

Beyond showcasing tools and trends, DeveGo 2025 aims to create spaces for founders to build networks, exchange knowledge, and learn from experts who are shaping the future of business. In markets such as Saudi Arabia, where entrepreneurship is a key pillar of economic diversification, these gatherings act as catalysts — accelerating idea exchange, partnerships, and confidence among early-stage and scaling businesses alike.

Equally important is the regional context. Saudi Arabia's entrepreneurial landscape is maturing rapidly, supported by government reforms, access to capital, and a strong emphasis on ease of doing business. As Khan observed, the Kingdom is "emerging as a very powerful player in establishing an entrepreneurial society and ecosystem," with funding and infrastructure increasingly in place to help founders get started.

Looking ahead, the future of entrepreneurship will belong to those who combine technological capability with human judgment. AI can optimize, automate, and analyze — but it is the entrepreneur who defines purpose, asks the right questions, and makes the final decisions.