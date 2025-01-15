GEMS Launches Most Expensive School Ever in Dubai with Fees up to USD$56,000 a Year New campus to open in August 2025.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

GEMS Education is to open Dubai's most expensive school ever in August.

GEMS School of Research and Innovation is set to take its place among the finest schools in the world. The purpose-built English curriculum school seamlessly blends world-class teaching, cutting-edge facilities, and purposeful innovation that will create an unprecedented learning experience for students.

The school will charge fees starting at AED116,000 (USD$31,000) for FS1, rising to AED152,000 ($41,000) for Year 6, and eventually reaching AED206,000 ($56,000) in Year 13.

The campus boasts world-class amenities designed to bring the learning experience to life, including:

  • Specialist robotics and science laboratories.
  • A 600-seat auditorium.
  • Olympic-sized swimming pool.
  • AR and VR-enabled learning centres.

Designed as a global hub for educational research, the school optimizes education through hand-picked specialist teachers, the transformative power of artificial intelligence, advanced technology, and values-led education. Placing wellbeing and happiness at the heart of its mission, the school breaks traditional boundaries to deliver a truly holistic education experience.

Sunny Varkey, founder and Chairman of GEMS Education and The Varkey Foundation, said, "We believe in empowering the next generation to shape a better world. GEMS School of Research and Innovation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional education based on our 65 years of experience.

"By combining the very best hand-picked educators recruited from the UK and around the world with cutting-edge technology and unmatched facilities, we are creating a unique school where every student has the opportunity to thrive and innovate, leveraging their own innate curiosity."

The school's Disruption Lab and Research Centre is dedicated to developing entrepreneurial skills and cultivating innovative thinking, empowering students to create solutions that address real-world challenges.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

