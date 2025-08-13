You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

London FinTech Summit, part of Fintech Week London, has announced strategic partnerships with Grow London (London & Partners), the London Stock Exchange, and The Global City — three of the most influential institutions driving London's financial and business leadership. The partnerships position the newly launched Summit as a key moment for the UK's FinTech sector and a powerful platform for global engagement.

Held on 6–7 October 2025 and organised by Trescon, the Summit will unite financial centres, regulators, investors, and innovators from around the world building strategic corridors for growth and accelerating partnerships that cut across borders, markets, and sectors.

A global platform, anchored in London

As FinTech continues to reshape the world's financial systems, the London FinTech Summit offers a new focal point for international cooperation. With UK FinTech investment hitting £6.8 billion in 2024 (Innovate Finance), up 25% year-on-year, and London ranked as Europe's top FinTech destination, the capital is uniquely placed to host this next-generation summit. London also continues to attract more FinTech investment than any other city in Europe and is home to over 3,000 FinTechs, making it a natural choice for a summit of this scale and ambition.

The involvement of strategic partners adds institutional weight and international visibility to the event.

Grow London will support international outreach, helping attract global investors, entrepreneurs, and growth-stage FinTechs to the Summit.

, a key driver of capital formation in the UK, will play a central role in connecting FinTech companies with the funding required to scale. The Global City, the City of London Corporation's international promotional campaign, will drive engagement with London's wider financial and professional services sector, encouraging cross-sector collaboration.

Talking about the partnership, David Butcher, Head of Fintech and Cyber, London & Partners said, "We're proud to support Fintech Week London and the London Fintech Summit as they bring global FinTech leaders to the heart of the capital." He continued, "London remains a world-class hub for innovation, and events like these showcase the strength of our ecosystem to cities around the world."

DLA Piper, Shoosmiths, Penningtons Manches Cooper, techUK, Hong Kong FinTech Industry Association, FinTech Belgium, the MENA FinTech Association, Italia FinTech, FinTech Armenia, and others have also joined the Summit as partners.

More than just a conference

With a focus on cross-border collaboration, the London FinTech Summit goes beyond keynotes and exhibition stands. It will act as a launchpad for deals, partnerships, and policy ideas that extend well beyond the UK.

Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO of Trescon, commented:

"This is where financial capitals connect. We're building a platform that brings global leaders together, not just to talk, but to act. From capital to compliance, from start-ups to regulators, this Summit will drive international collaboration that moves the FinTech sector forward at scale."

What to expect at London FinTech Summit

From exclusive networking to game-changing insights, the Summit offers a full-spectrum experience for anyone interested in shaping the future of finance:

A strategic agenda: Keynotes and panels tackling the most urgent global and regional finance issues, with voices including: Rt Hon Alun Cairns, Former Cabinet Member and Member of Parliament, UK Vassiliki Lazarakou, Chair, Hellenic Capital Market Commission, Greece Jessica Rusu, Chief Data, Innovation & Intelligence Officer, Financial Conduct Authority Prab Bajwa, Managing Director - Senior Digital Risk Officer, Statestreet Matthew Fuellhart, Executive Director, JP Morgan, UK Desmond McNamara, Chief Risk Officer, Zilch Charlotte Crosswell, Executive Chair, Raidiam and ex Chair, CFIT View the agenda here.

Keynotes and panels tackling the most urgent global and regional finance issues, with voices including: Exclusive ecosystem events : Invite-only sessions and workshops tailored for decision- makers driving transformation across FinTech.

: Invite-only sessions and workshops tailored for decision- makers driving transformation across FinTech. Exhibition arena : Explore breakthrough technologies and meet the companies redefining the way financial services are delivered.

: Explore breakthrough technologies and meet the companies redefining the way financial services are delivered. FinTech World Cup : Watch top start-ups battle it out live for global recognition, rewards, and investment on the main stage.

: Watch top start-ups battle it out live for global recognition, rewards, and investment on the main stage. Strategic networking : Connect with senior industry leaders, investors, and innovators ready to turn ideas into action.

: Connect with senior industry leaders, investors, and innovators ready to turn ideas into action. Influential partnerships: Build high-impact alliances with the people and companies transforming the financial landscape.

Shaping the future of borderless finance

With influential partners, a world-class location, and a growing international coalition of attendees, London FinTech Summit is set to become a fixture of the global FinTech calendar – a place where cross-border ideas turn into market-shaping action.

For more information, visit: www.londonfintechsummit.com