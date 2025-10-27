Here are the 16 Founders Who Will Be Competing in 'The Final Pitch - Dubai' This November The show premieres exclusively on OSNtv and OSN+

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Sixteen founders from within and outside the UAE have been announced as the contestants for 'The Final Pitch – Dubai', ahead of the hit show's regional debut this November.

Set against the backdrop of Expo City Dubai, the new series shines a light on the region's thriving start-up scene, from homegrown innovators tackling everyday problems to international founders building the next wave of tech and sustainability ventures. The show premieres November 17, exclusively on OSNtv and OSN+.

This first Middle East adaptation of the award-winning Asian The Final Pitch franchise brings together entrepreneurs from sectors including technology, sustainability, health, fintech, and social impact. The series begins with sixteen founders pitching their businesses to a panel of the show's investor-judges and angels. From the sixteen, the chosen founders who make it to the next round will receive extensive mentorship sessions from high caliber mentors, with a few being given a rare opportunity to go through an extensive day-long exposure to the investor-judges' businesses. The series culminates with the founders' final pitch, where offers are made and deals are forged.

Image courtesy The Final Pitch - Dubai

John Aguilar, Creator and Host of The Final Pitch and CEO of the series producer Dragons Nest LLC-FZ, said: "Dubai has become a crossroads for founders with global ambitions. Filming at Expo City, a landmark that embodies the UAE's forward-thinking vision, felt right for this milestone season. The Final Pitch – Dubai isn't just an entertainment reality show. It's a real platform where ideas meet opportunity and where the region's brightest entrepreneurs take centre stage."

Strategic partners Meydan Free Zone and Rove Hotels, alongside support from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, play key roles in the production, helping to connect our founders with the resources, mentorship, and community that define Dubai's start-up culture.

The Final Pitch investor-judge Jigar Sagar, strategic government advisor and founder of Triliv Holdings said: "Entrepreneurship is woven into Dubai's DNA. Partnering with The Final Pitch – Dubai allows us to support founders who are transforming that spirit into tangible businesses that are ready for global growth."

Image courtesy The Final Pitch - Dubai

The Final Pitch investor-judge Sami Khoreibi, Investor and Founding Partner, Incubayt Investments, added: "Dubai has become one of the world's most exciting frontiers for innovation. What makes The Final Pitch – Dubai powerful is that it doesn't just highlight great ideas — it connects passionate founders with investors who understand what it takes to scale them into meaningful, sustainable businesses. This is the ecosystem at work."

Among this season's candidates are Mark White, whose wellness platform Daily Five turns five-minute routines into lasting wellbeing habits. Lisa Laterza brings Detekta, an AI-driven RegTech venture simplifying compliance for GCC financial firms. Husband and wife team Fardeen and Zainab Shaikh, introduces PAANI, a luxury hydration brand bottling mineral water in sleek, reusable aluminium cans.

Image courtesy The Final Pitch - Dubai

They appear alongside Namrata Raina (QYUBIC), Nikita Zhuchkov and Helen Kareva (SpeakUp), Menna Shahin and Maxim Haartsen (eJaby), Wandalyn Calupig (Cancer E-Clinic), Sara Masinaei (Artful Minds), Annie Stacey (Reloved), Lorna and Hassaan Ghazali (Plada), Katrina Skrypal (HydroLuxe), Abdullah and Sharif Eid (Copa Fantasy), Deepak Lingam (EVChargerUAE), Jessica Panigari (Goods2Load), and Sergio Sanchez and Henrik Hildebrandt of Rubia Gallega. Collectively, they reflect the energy, imagination, and persistence that continue to shape the UAE's fast-moving start-up landscape.

The Final Pitch – Dubai brings together founders, investors, and mentors on one powerful stage, a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the entrepreneurial drive that makes the UAE a global hub for ideas and investment.

Catch the premiere on 17 November, with weekly drops only on OSNtv and streaming on OSN+, and follow the journeys of sixteen remarkable founders turning vision into reality.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Starting a Business

A Launchpad For Success: How StartAD Has Bolstered Abu Dhabi's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

In three years, startAD has graduated 118 global startups that have raised US$50 million, secured over 50 pilots with corporations, generated $15 million in revenue annually, and created over 250 jobs.

By Aby Sam Thomas
Starting a Business

10 Best Business Segments That Create Million-Dollar Fortunes

This article will cover ten specific business segments that today's entrepreneurs are devoting their time and money to.

By Tom Corley
Growth Strategies

Steering the Future of Mobility: Hussam Baghdadi, Chief Operating Officer, AW Rostamani Automotive

Under Hussam Baghdadi's leadership, AW Rostamani Automotive is evolving beyond vehicles toward a connected mobility ecosystem. The COO shares with how purpose, integrity, and innovation are shaping both his leadership legacy and the wider transformation of the UAE's automotive landscape.

By Wissam Younane
Technology

LEAP Launches Its Quarterly Magazine, LEAP Forward, An Exploration Of The Global Tech Landscape Through The Lens Of Saudi Arabia

LEAP, the global tech event that has been running annually in Saudi Arabia since 2022, has published the first edition of its new quarterly magazine, LEAP Forward.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff