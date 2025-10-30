"Ultimately, the conversation about women's careers should not only be about helping them stay, but helping them grow."

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For years, conversations about women in the workforce have focused on helping more women enter senior roles. Yet one of the biggest challenges is not entry, but retention. Many highly capable women reach a point in their careers where they face a choice that feels impossible: continue at full speed or step off the track entirely.

The truth is that the structure of work itself has not kept pace with the realities of people's lives. Traditional full-time roles still tend to assume a linear path with constant availability and long-term commitment, often at the expense of other priorities. That model has its place, but it does not fit everyone at every stage of life. For many women, particularly those balancing family responsibilities, it can be the moment they quietly step away.

This challenge is especially visible in the legal profession. The demands are high, the hours long, and the culture historically rigid. Many women who have built exceptional expertise and experience find themselves leaving, not because their ambition has faded, but because the structure around them does not allow for the balance they need.

That is where different ways of working can make a genuine difference. Flexibility does not have to mean working from home or choosing your own hours. Sometimes it is simply about being able to take on work that fits the rhythm of your life, whether that is through defined projects, shorter working weeks, or spacing out assignments across the year.

At RAYNE, we see this evolving approach to work every day. Many of our senior consultants still want to contribute at a high level but also value having time for other parts of their lives. Some work four days a week, while others take on a project for six months and then pause over the summer before their next assignment. Fractional arrangements also allow professionals to stay engaged in meaningful work while balancing other commitments.

This project-based model is becoming an increasingly attractive way to create balance. It lets professionals focus intensely during an assignment, step back between projects, and explore new challenges with different organisations. For companies, it provides access to seasoned expertise exactly when it is needed, without the long-term commitment of a permanent hire.

What is encouraging is how this approach benefits both sides. For professionals, it removes the binary choice between being all in or all out. For organisations, it means retaining access to experienced talent who might otherwise be lost to the market. The result is a broader, more sustainable talent pool that is not limited to those who can commit to a single structure.

This approach also creates opportunities for women to rise through experience rather than tenure. A consultant working across several clients over a few years might gain broader exposure to different industries and leadership teams than someone who has stayed in a single role. That variety can accelerate growth, sharpen judgement, and build confidence.

Of course, this is not just about gender. The appetite for more adaptable models of work spans across the board. Men and women alike are looking for a rhythm that allows them to perform at a high level without losing balance. But for women, who often carry a greater share of family responsibilities, the impact can be especially significant.

Importantly, these models only work when they are structured and professional. The goal is not to make work optional, but to enable talented people to deliver exceptional results in a way that is sustainable. Project-based roles demand focus, accountability, and strong client relationships. They also reward efficiency and clarity, qualities that often come from professionals who know exactly how they want to work.

Across the Middle East, more companies are starting to see the value in this. The region is experiencing rapid growth, and demand for experienced professionals in fields such as law, compliance, and finance is increasing faster than permanent hiring can keep up. By embracing models that allow skilled professionals to contribute on a flexible or fractional basis, organisations can access world-class expertise more quickly and efficiently.

Ultimately, the conversation about women's careers should not only be about helping them stay, but helping them grow. Creating space for different ways of working is not a concession. It is a strategy that allows companies to retain their most capable talent while giving professionals the ability to keep doing the work they love in a way that fits their lives.