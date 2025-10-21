The hub brings together social enterprises, non-profits, and impact makers into one collaborative ecosystem for social entrepreneurship.

In line with the UAE government campaign, ''The Startup Capital of the World'', the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an is furthering its efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a leader in social entrepreneurship through Athar+.

As Abu Dhabi's first purpose-driven hub dedicated to accelerating social impact, Athar+ is part of the From the Community to the Community label, an initiative launched during the Year of Community by the Authority in 2025 to celebrate community participation. The hub brings together social enterprises, non-profits, and impact makers into one collaborative ecosystem for social entrepreneurship.

Funded by community contributions, Athar+ is an initiative designed to enable social impact-driven organisations to thrive. The hub supports social enterprises and non-profits to scale their businesses and elevate impact by providing designated workspaces, expert mentorship, tailored programmes, and business support services.

Athar+ is a strategic step in the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an's efforts to empower the social sector, promote entrepreneurship, and build a thriving social ecosystem. It was initiated in a continuation of the Ma'an Social Incubator (MSI), launched in 2019, which supported start-ups with business models that directly addressed social priorities.

The hub's programme portfolio includes specialised programmes in social entrepreneurship that reinforce Athar+'s position as a purpose-driven launchpad for ideas, empowering changemakers to create practical solutions with tangible impact. Complementing this, the Athar+ Hackathon offers students and aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to drive innovative solutions to pressing social challenges.

Image courtesy BNC Publishing

During the hub's participation at the latest Expand North Star, part of GITEX Global, Athar+ showcased its efforts in advancing social entrepreneurship by presenting its range of services supporting social entrepreneurship. Twelve social enterprises joined the platform to showcase their businesses, projects, and impact-driven initiatives.

During the event, Athar+ also hosted The Social Impact Challenge which attracted more than 100 applications, with eight shortlisted entrants pitching their solutions for a chance of not only receiving financial grants, but also access to Athar+ services.

Salem AlShamsi, Executive Director of Social Incubation and Contracting at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, said: "Since the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an's inception in 2019, start-ups that have impact on communities have been in the forefront.

The impact social start-ups have on our community can be limitless with the right support which we consistently aim to provide. Our startup ecosystem support has been designed to drive the development of a vibrant network of social enterprises that drive impact, bring best practices to address Abu Dhabi's social priorities."

Since its launch in May 2025, Athar+ has successfully built a community of 27 active member organizations across its programmes and supported 33 third-sector organisations. The hub has also launched three impactful programmes, delivering more than 36 hours of training with the participation of 32 experts. In addition, Athar+ has established collaborations with 5 service providers and 5 strategic partners, strengthening the growing ecosystem of social entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi.