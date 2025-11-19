How UCRYO Is Setting a New Standard for Accessible, High-Tech Wellness in Dubai

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A transformative recovery experience in 2017 set the foundation for what would become one of Dubai's most wellness-forward destinations. Founder and CEO Tawfiq Atari returned from a skydiving trip with an injury that was expected to keep him on bed rest for nearly two weeks. After trying cryotherapy in the United States, he was back in the air within three days. "I thought this was miraculous. The cryotherapy had worked efficiently. I wondered why it wasn't prominent in the Middle East," he says. That discovery, paired with his earlier experience with cryotherapy, convinced him that accessible, science-driven recovery was missing in the region. UCRYO was built to change that.

This clinic began as a small venture to bring safe, nitrogen-free cryotherapy to Dubai. Today, it has grown into a wellness ecosystem across multiple locations in Dubai, including Jumeirah, DIFC, Creek Harbour, and Arabian Ranches. The concept evolved quickly as Atari spent months visiting centers across the US and Europe, studying emerging modalities, and consolidating them into a single, integrated model. "We built one roof for all things related to wellness," he explains.

That philosophy now defines UCRYO. Designed as a non-invasive well-being center, it offers a comprehensive suite of treatments spanning recovery, beauty, and performance. Cryotherapy remains central to the brand's identity, but its widespread popularity has helped introduce clients to the center's broader range of high-impact services.

According to Atari, among the most in-demand is the medical-grade light bed, a US-engineered technology featuring three LED colors and five wavelengths. "Red light therapy is available everywhere, even at home," Atari notes. "We wanted something that gives more benefits. So we implemented one with three colors and five full wavelengths, and it could work for recovery, skin rejuvenation, and wound healing."

Other foundational treatments include infrared saunas, hydrafacials, localized cryotherapy, lymphatic drainage, physiotherapy, and weight-management programs. In December, UCRYO is adding hyperbaric oxygen chambers to selected branches, another expansion driven by client demand. "Oxygen has the potential to help cells recover and regenerate. Our clients recognize those benefits and were seeking it near them, so we're planning to install it in DIFC and Jumeirah," he says.

One of the company's strongest differentiators is its uncompromising approach to equipment. UCRYO exclusively uses medical-grade, nitrogen-free cryotherapy chambers, machines that are significantly more expensive but align with the company's strict safety standards. "We decided we're going to go with the safe and accurate option," Atari emphasizes. "Even if the machine is five or six times the cost, we don't compromise."

The same principle applies to every new installation, from cryotherapy units designed to operate continuously for 16 hours to the newest models of light therapy systems. Atari believes that consistent investment in technology also reduces operational overhead, which can allow the company to keep treatments financially accessible. "When you use the right technology, you reduce the cost on the company and reflect that on the customer," he says.

Safety remains central to UCRYO's operation. Unlike wellness centers structured under fitness models, UCRYO operates under the Dubai Health Authority (DHA). Every physiotherapist, nurse, and beauty therapist is required to be DHA-licensed, and staff across all roles need to complete a full month of training before interacting with clients. Atari describes this as non-negotiable: "We take it very seriously. We want accessibility and safety together."

That commitment has cultivated a broad and loyal client base. Visitors range from 18-year-olds to individuals in their late 70s, with the majority falling between 35 and 55. The appeal is rooted in prevention just as much as recovery. "Recovery is not just when you have pain," Atari says. "You want to avoid the pain. When you keep taking care of your body, you will prevent it or delay it." It's an approach designed to activate the body's natural healing mechanisms, from mitochondrial stimulation to long-term musculoskeletal health. This is why UCRYO's team begins every consultation by asking about a client's goals, tailoring treatment plans around performance, longevity, beauty, or general well-being.

With the goal of making the treatments financially accessible, UCRYO initially offered single-session bookings but introduced memberships to help people build consistent routines. The company then developed a flexible points-based system to accommodate its expanding treatment portfolio, allowing clients to choose from any service according to the number of points assigned. It's a model that reflects Atari's belief that wellness should not be priced as an exclusive luxury. "We don't look at wellness as a luxury, but rather something everyone should have access to," he says.

UCRYO's vision extends far beyond its current footprint. With franchising soon to launch, Atari's aim is to bring advanced recovery within a 10-minute walk of every neighborhood in Dubai. "We want to be the go-to center of wellness," he says. "We want wellness for all." With continuous innovation, a regulated framework, and a mission to redefine accessibility, UCRYO is shaping what the future of well-being looks like, one science-backed session at a time.