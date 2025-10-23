You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, announced new programs and partnerships at its Impact Event 2025 to advance innovation and entrepreneurship across the UAE.

The company launched Initiate, a program for early-stage founders developed with SC Ventures and VentureOne. The initiative helps entrepreneurs validate ideas, structure business models, and prepare for seed funding—creating a complete pathway from concept to market-ready startup.

Hub71 also expanded its Hub71+ AI ecosystem, adding 15 new strategic partners to a network of 24 investors, corporates, and government entities, including ATRC and BECO Capital as anchor partners. The move supports Abu Dhabi's goal of becoming the world's first AI-native government by 2027.

New partnerships include an agreement with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) to fund startups developing early-childhood solutions, and a collaboration with Numou, an ADGM subsidiary, to improve startup access to working capital.

Hub71 also welcomed eight Web3 startups from Hong Kong through its Immersion Program, further positioning Abu Dhabi as a gateway for international tech companies expanding into the Middle East.