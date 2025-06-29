You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

GEMS Education, the UAE-based world's largest private Kindergarten-Grade 12 education provider, has launched the Global Education AI Hub, a new initiative that invites leading minds in artificial intelligence (AI), education research, and edtech innovation to help transform how learning is delivered across schools worldwide.

Headquartered in Dubai and embedded within GEMS' growing innovation ecosystem, the Hub aims to co-develop and scale real-world, ethical, and inclusive AI solutions from personalised learning and intelligent tutoring systems to school operations, wellbeing, and curriculum design.

With access to GEMS Education's 90+ schools around the world, 200,000 students, and 15,000 teaching staff, billions of unique data points, spanning multiple curricula and geographies, partners will have an unprecedented opportunity to pilot and refine their innovations in live, diverse classroom environments.

"AI has the power to elevate how students learn and how schools function – but only if it is designed with care, ethics, and deep understanding of real-world classrooms," Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of GEMS Education, said. "We're calling on the best minds globally to join us in shaping a more personalised, inclusive, and impactful future for all learners."

The Global Education AI Hub will provide:

Secure access to anonymised data and insights from GEMS' diverse education settings

On-the-ground collaboration with GEMS School of Research and Innovation, its flagship AI-enabled school opening in August

Deployment and scaling support via GEMS' network and future international hubs

Ethical governance and high-fidelity testing infrastructure

Recognition and visibility as a founding innovation partner

"AI's potential in education is immense but only if built responsibly, and evaluated where it matters most: with students and teachers," Baz Nijjar, Vice President – Education Technology and Digital Innovation at GEMS, added. "Our Hub is designed to empower the world's top innovators to do just that. Whether you're developing a tutoring engine, a wellbeing algorithm, or an operational platform, we offer the infrastructure and access you need to make it real – and make it scale."

Partners may collaborate through either philanthropic or commercial pathways, with opportunities to develop open-access tools or co-create proprietary solutions with global impact.

Those interested in becoming a founding partner of the GEMS Education AI Hub, can reach out via www.aihub@gemseducation.com