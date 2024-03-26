In Conversation With H.E. Abdulaziz Alnuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary Of Economic Affairs At The UAE Ministry Of Economy, At Investopia 2024 With Investopia 2024 centered around the theme "Emerging Economic Frontiers: Investing in the New Economy Growth Sectors," the gathering brought together visionary leaders and investors from around the globe to explore and discuss the latest opportunities in new economies that are poised to shape the global landscape in the coming decade.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched in 2021 by H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, alongside H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq AlMarri, UAE Minister of Economy, Investopia, a global investment platform initiated by the UAE government, has rapidly become a hub for forward-thinking investors seeking to leverage the UAE's innovative economy, as well as its strategic position as a global investment destination.

In its latest edition, which was held at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi - Saadiyat Island Resort from February 28-29, 2024, Investopia continued to redefine the landscape of global investment by connecting investors with emerging opportunities in new economies. With Investopia 2024 centered around the theme "Emerging Economic Frontiers: Investing in the New Economy Growth Sectors," the gathering brought together visionary leaders and investors from around the globe to explore and discuss the latest opportunities in new economies that are poised to shape the global landscape in the coming decade.

Investopia 2024 also saw the launch of the second edition of the Future 100 initiative, a joint initiative by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office that aims to foster businesses operating in the future economic sectors. At the event, we talked to H.E. Abdulaziz Alnuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of Economic Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Economy, to learn more about the Future 100 initiative, and its implications not just for the UAE, but also for the region and beyond. Check out the full video!

Related: Future 100 Unveils The Inaugural List Of 100 Companies That Are Shaping The Future Of The UAE
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

I Started a Semi-Passive Side Hustle That Earns $33,000 a Week on Amazon: 'Selling There Is a No-Brainer'

Dr. Jenny Woo wanted to create a product that would help people connect, and it turned out to be a lucrative one.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

Startup Spotlight: Here's How UAE-Based Appro Is Simplifying Customer Onboarding For Banks

In its current iteration, the platform is able to help its users find for themselves the right credit cards, home loans, personal loans, as well as car loans.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Science & Technology

Why You Should Incorporate AI into Your Business — and How to Do It the Right Way

The proliferation of generative AI tools has made the technology ever more accessible and relevant. Here's how you can apply it to your business as well.

By Alex Goryachev
Business News

'You Just Saved a Life': Kind Stranger Brings Starbucks Barista to Tears in Life-Changing Interaction

One Starbucks barista was in for quite the surprise thanks to a kind customer who stepped up to help him.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

More Than a Trend — 5 Crucial Ways This Untapped Service is Changing Marketing

SaaS is not just about convenience; it's a smart move that helps businesses save on IT costs and focus more on their main operations instead of dealing with complex software issues.

By Dmitrii Khasanov
Leadership

The Futurist: H.E. Ohood Al Roumi, UAE Minister Of State For Government Development And The Future

Al Roumi has been tasked with shaping a progressive government for the UAE, while also keeping an eye on the horizon of tomorrow, and thereby enhancing the country's preparedness for the future, as well as for the opportunities it presents.

By Aby Sam Thomas