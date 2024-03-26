With Investopia 2024 centered around the theme "Emerging Economic Frontiers: Investing in the New Economy Growth Sectors," the gathering brought together visionary leaders and investors from around the globe to explore and discuss the latest opportunities in new economies that are poised to shape the global landscape in the coming decade.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched in 2021 by H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, alongside H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq AlMarri, UAE Minister of Economy, Investopia, a global investment platform initiated by the UAE government, has rapidly become a hub for forward-thinking investors seeking to leverage the UAE's innovative economy, as well as its strategic position as a global investment destination.

In its latest edition, which was held at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi - Saadiyat Island Resort from February 28-29, 2024, Investopia continued to redefine the landscape of global investment by connecting investors with emerging opportunities in new economies. With Investopia 2024 centered around the theme "Emerging Economic Frontiers: Investing in the New Economy Growth Sectors," the gathering brought together visionary leaders and investors from around the globe to explore and discuss the latest opportunities in new economies that are poised to shape the global landscape in the coming decade.

Investopia 2024 also saw the launch of the second edition of the Future 100 initiative, a joint initiative by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office that aims to foster businesses operating in the future economic sectors. At the event, we talked to H.E. Abdulaziz Alnuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary of Economic Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Economy, to learn more about the Future 100 initiative, and its implications not just for the UAE, but also for the region and beyond. Check out the full video!

