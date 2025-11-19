A special space engagement hosted in Abu Dhabi by Prabhav Sharma from AlphaX Holding, alongside Brooklyn Julian and Mac Malkawi from Blinc Space.

At a special space engagement hosted in Abu Dhabi by Prabhav Sharma from AlphaX Holding, alongside Brooklyn Julian and Mac Malkawi from Blinc Space, an unforgettable moment unfolded when an astronaut aboard the International Space Station opened the live interactive call with a warm "Salaam-O-Alaikum" to the UAE crowd.

The astronaut discussed the growing global need for more trained astronauts, while Mac highlighted the UAE is now taking its place among the current global space superpowers with the establishment of the first human space flight training facility and creation of the entire spaceflight ecosystem in the region.

The audience— Emiratis and global guests—erupted in applause as the greeting echoed down from orbit, creating an unprecedented cultural bridge between the ISS and the UAE.

