International Space Station Astronaut Delivers "Salaam-O-Alaikum" Greeting at Abu Dhabi Event A special space engagement hosted in Abu Dhabi by Prabhav Sharma from AlphaX Holding, alongside Brooklyn Julian and Mac Malkawi from Blinc Space.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prabhav Sharma

At a special space engagement hosted in Abu Dhabi by Prabhav Sharma from AlphaX Holding, alongside Brooklyn Julian and Mac Malkawi from Blinc Space, an unforgettable moment unfolded when an astronaut aboard the International Space Station opened the live interactive call with a warm "Salaam-O-Alaikum" to the UAE crowd.

The astronaut discussed the growing global need for more trained astronauts, while Mac highlighted the UAE is now taking its place among the current global space superpowers with the establishment of the first human space flight training facility and creation of the entire spaceflight ecosystem in the region.

The audience— Emiratis and global guests—erupted in applause as the greeting echoed down from orbit, creating an unprecedented cultural bridge between the ISS and the UAE.

Related: UAE Emerges as a Global Hub for Astronaut Training and Space Innovation; Led by Mac Malkawi and Prabhav Sharma
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Do You Know Where Your Contracts Are?

Contract management software can prevent violations, improve accessibility and save both time and money.

By Laura Plimpton
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Fundraising

13 Tips on How to Deliver a Pitch Investors Simply Can't Turn Down

Hint: Practice your pitch. And then practice it again. And again.

By Neil Patel
Productivity

How to Avoid Side Hustle Burnout

To find success, you'll need to make a serious commitment to starting up -- even if it's just a side gig.

By Dana Sitar
Resumes & Interviewing

Why You Should Hire People Toughened by Failure, Not Those Coddled by Success

Amazon and Google discovered what the most innovative employees have in common is not how well they did at a prestige college.

By Walter Chen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel