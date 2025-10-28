You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) has partnered with the human performance company WHOOP on establishing the company's first international performance lab in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

This strategic collaboration is set to accelerate technology-driven growth, foster innovation and advance research and development.

Modelled after WHOOP Labs Boston, the company's flagship performance science centre at its company headquarters in Boston, USA, WHOOP Labs Doha will advance the company's mission to unlock human performance and healthspan through cutting-edge research and data collection.

The facility will also enable partnerships with local institutions for sport performance research, enriching both the company's endeavours and the local research landscape.

Additionally, Invest Qatar and WHOOP will undertake joint efforts to attract and cultivate local talent through the new hub.

Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, CEO, Invest Qatar, said, "Qatar has made significant strides in its pursuit to foster and accelerate a knowledge-based, tech-driven economy. The influx of international technology companies underscores this momentum, as they introduce innovative solutions and expand their operations from Qatar to the wider region. Our new partnership with WHOOP marks another remarkable stride in this journey. With Qatar's business friendly ecosystem and unwavering support for ambitious investors, we are confident that WHOOP will play a pivotal role in advancing sports tech and research in our nation."

Eng Ali Al Kuwari, CEO of Msheireb Properties, said, "Msheireb Downtown Doha was purpose-built to attract pioneering companies that drive innovation forward. As Qatar's first fully integrated smart and sustainable city district, we provide the infrastructure, connectivity and collaborative environment that enable global technology leaders like WHOOP to advance their research and development. This partnership reinforces our positioning as a hub for innovation in health, wellness and human performance, whilst supporting Qatar's ambition to build a knowledge-based economy."

"WHOOP is proud to expand our footprint in Qatar and across the Gulf", said Will Ahmed, founder and CEO of WHOOP. "Qatar has quickly become one of our most dynamic and fastest-growing markets, with a community that deeply values performance, recovery and longevity. Our new performance lab in Msheireb Downtown Doha will be a destination for innovation, welcoming visitors, advancing research and accelerating our mission to unlock human potential and extend healthspan."