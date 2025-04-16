Over the past decade, GJ Properties has delivered 15 premium real estate projects across Ajman and the Northern Emirates.

On the sidelines of the 21st edition of International Property Show (IPS) 2025, an annual property sales event that took place from April 14-16 this year at the Dubai World Trade Centre, we caught up with Ali Jaber, CEO of GJ Properties Investments L.L.C., a UAE-based real estate and property developments firm.

Over the past decade, GJ Properties has delivered 15 premium real estate projects across Ajman and the Northern Emirates, establishing itself as one of the UAE's leading luxury developers.

With a focus on enhancing quality of life, the company is committed to creating exceptional living spaces built to the highest industry standards.

Watch the full video to hear Jaber's insights on how GJ Properties ensures excellence at every stage of development.

