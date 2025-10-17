You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Breast cancer continues to affect 1 in 8 women worldwide, a statistic that highlights the urgency of awareness and early action.

This October, Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC), the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI, and Renault in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, is taking the fight further with its award-winning #DriveToZero campaign.

In its second season, #DriveToZero is inviting the community to come together for "1 Run. 8 Experiences," a morning designed to inspire action, raise awareness, and celebrate collective strength.

The event takes place on 18 October from 7:00am onwards at Dubai Digital Park Plaza Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Participants will begin and end their journey at The Lake, where they will be encouraged to engage with 1 out of 8 booths and meaningful activities, each hosted by a partner dedicated to wellness, sustainability, and social impact.

IFZA – As a strategic partner, IFZA is committed to community-building and is transforming Dubai Digital Park Plaza into a space of celebration, leaving a lasting impression of unity and hope.

lululemon – Before the run begins, lululemon brings balance and intention through a yoga and sound healing session, grounding participants in focus and clarity.

Gravity Calisthenics Gym – To warm everyone up before the run, Gravity brings its expertise in functional fitness to the challenge. With expert trainers leading dynamic warm-ups and obstacle-based workouts, participants are encouraged to push their limits, whether beginners or seasoned athletes.

Wisewell – Stay refreshed with Wisewell's pure, great-tasting water throughout the event.

Fakeeh University Hospital – Hosting a brief talk on the importance of early detection, Fakeeh will also offer free general health check-ups (such as blood pressure monitoring) onsite and provide an ambulance to ensure a safe and secure run for all participants.

Emirates British Nursery – Adding a touch of joy to the morning, Emirates British Nursery will host fun, creative activities for children, creating a warm and engaging space where little ones can learn, play, and celebrate the spirit of togetherness with their families.

Snackito – Keeping energy levels high, Snackito will offer samples of its protein balls along with wholesome, guilt-free performance and recovery snacks designed to fuel the run and support overall wellness.

Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) – Through its 'Pink Caravan' initiative, FOCP will provide onsite clinical breast examinations, offering immediate access to potentially life-saving screenings. The organisation also raises awareness and invites the community to contribute through official merchandise, with all proceeds directly funding patient care and cancer initiatives across the UAE.

Jones The Grocer, Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis – After the run, participants will gather at The Lake for a vibrant Coffee Party hosted by Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis. With RED providing the beats through a live DJ and serving up brews from its signature Jones the Grocer, it's the perfect space to connect, share stories, and celebrate the collective effort in true RED style.

Arabian Automobiles Company (AAC) – As an additional activation, participants can leave a mark on AAC's pink-wrapped car with messages of hope and strength.

"When individuals, communities, and partners unite for a cause, we create a ripple effect that can change lives. At Arabian Automobiles, we believe businesses have a responsibility to lead causes that matter to the community," said Hussam Baghdadi, COO, AW Rostamani Group's Arabian Automobiles Company. "#DriveToZero is a powerful example of this. Through strong partnerships and collaboration, we can inspire action, raise awareness, and make a real difference in the fight against breast cancer across the UAE."

"We believe awareness is the first step in the fight against cancer, and early detection has been proven to save lives," said Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP. "Our partnership in the #DriveToZero initiative is a powerful demonstration of this, mobilising the community with creativity and purpose. This collective action is essential for making early detection a universal priority and initiatives like this truly help us in reaching more people."

In addition to this event, SHIFT Car Rental, a proud member of AWR Mobility L.L.C. a subsidiary of AWR Group, are joining hands with FOCP and AAC to help transport the Pink Caravan, medical doctors, staff, and essential equipment so they can reach as many people as possible throughout the UAE.

By combining wellness, education, and family-friendly activities, AAC is creating a movement, a journey towards a future where breast cancer is met not with fear, but with hope, resilience, and collective strength.