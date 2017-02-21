KBW Launches Sharia-Compliant Crestmount Capital With AED267 Million Fund KBW also announced that Crestmount Capital's maiden Crestmount Fund I, a Sharia-compliant real estate investment fund, has managed to close subscription of its entire commitment worth AED267 million.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

KBW Investments
HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, founder and Chairman, KBW Investments.

A 2015 report by The World Bank revealed that the Islamic finance industry has seen massive growth over the last decade, with its expansion happening at a growth rate of 10-12% annually- indeed, Sharia-compliant financial assets were valued at roughly US$2 trillion in 2015. Industry insiders also believe that Islamic financing has the potential to bride the gap in the funding of micro, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and that its asset-backed and risk-sharing traits help promote entrepreneurship.

It is in this financial landscape that KBW Investments (KBW) has launched Crestmount Capital, an Islamic finance-focused investment firm that will deploy its funds exclusively in Sharia-compliant investments. In addition to the launch of the enterprise, KBW also announced that Crestmount Capital's maiden Crestmount Fund I, a Sharia-compliant real estate investment fund, has managed to close subscription of its entire commitment worth AED267 million.

The Fund, with the guidance of Amanie Advisors, plans to deploy the said amount into five separate Australian Sharia-compliant projects at a local market value of AUD100 million. These include residential development projects developed by Australia's PietyTHP Developments, a Sharia-compliant developer. According to a statement on the launch, KBW expects the fund to generate a high "risk-adjusted return" for its subscribers as the specified projects are already under development.

Commenting on the launch, KBW Chairman HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal said in a statement: "Crestmount Capital is KBW's flagship entry into the Islamic finance segment. Having explored a variety of investment vehicles and types, the company's interest has now increasingly turned to activating our existing strengths in finance to work for the advantage of the sophisticated Islamic investor." While an in-house team will manage Crestmount Capital's investments portfolio, the funds will be deployed with the guidance of an external Sharia Supervisory Board comprised of Islamic finance industry experts.

Related: A New Generation Of Islamic Finance Experts Is Required In The Middle East
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

'Thousands of Dollars in Minutes': The Side Hustle She Started in High School Should Sell Over 30,000 Products This Year — and Hit 7 Figures in 2026

Leila Quraishi, 27, bought the domain name for her business as soon as she turned 18 — and has been growing it ever since.

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

I Asked ChatGPT's New Agent What to Post Next — It Got 50,000 Views in 48 Hours

The AI agent that predicted my viral post — and it can do the same for you.

By Ben Angel
Leadership

22 Qualities That Make a Great Leader

Want to inspire others? Study these characteristics and the wise words of leaders who strive to embody them.

By Adam and Jordan Bornstein
Leadership

How to Become the Leader Everyone Trusts and Follows With One Skill

What if the real leadership superpower isn't charisma or control — but something far more quiet, rare and transformative?

By Wilson Luna
News and Trends

Dinesh Pandey's Empire Sees 60% Growth in Two Years

Huge retail expansion under way.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff