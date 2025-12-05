Kingdom of Gaming to Launch in Riyadh in December 2026 The initiative connect the gaming ecosystem in Riyadh to help shape future game development.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image courtesy Tahaluf

The inaugural Kingdom of Gaming –Saudia Arabia's first world-class game creation ecosystem– will open its doors in Riyadh from December 1-3 2026 to the world's best gaming developers, investors, publishers and creators.

Participants will gather in Riyadh to support the growth of the gaming sector and position the city as a hub for game creation and investment in emerging markets.

Kingdom of Gaming will serve as a platform connecting developers, studios, and investors involved in shaping future gaming trends. It will support the growth of a game creation ecosystem in Saudi Arabia and across the Global South. The event is expected to welcome more than 20,000 visitors, 300 exhibitors and sponsors, and 500 participating studios and developers in Riyadh in December 2026. It will also host over 50 startups, 200 investors, and 25 investment and publishing deals, alongside strategic activations, content districts, training sessions, workshops, and an investor program.

Annabelle Mander, EVP Tahaluf & Co-Creator of LEAP. Image courtesy Tahaluf

Serving as a gathering point for game developers and creators, Kingdom of Gaming will examine investment and financing in gaming, as well as the publishers and distributors of video games. It will also focus on the technology that powers gaming and the platforms required to host it. The tools and infrastructure behind gaming will be highlighted, along with the talent required to support the industry.

Kingdom of Gaming is being launched by Tahaluf, a joint venture between Informa and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP). The inaugural edition will be co-located with Black Hat MEA 2026.

Commenting on the launch, Annabelle Mander, EVP Tahaluf and Co-Creator of LEAP, said: "Kingdom of Gaming marks the next major platform from Tahaluf, aligned with Vision 2030 to support the Kingdom's creative economy. Riyadh is shifting from being a market for games to becoming a place where games are made. By bringing developers, studios, platforms, and investors together, we are creating the conditions for new intellectual property, talent, and opportunities to emerge from Saudi Arabia and scale globally."
