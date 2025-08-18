Kotak Mahindra Wins UAE License to Offer Retail Funds First Indian firm cleared to sell directly to onshore investors.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

India's Kotak International, a subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has made history by becoming the first Indian financial institution to secure a license from the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) to sell investment funds and portfolios to retail investors.

The approval marks a major milestone in deepening financial cooperation between India and the UAE, strengthening cross-border investment channels at a time when both nations are pushing to expand trade and economic ties.

The new license allows Kotak to market mutual funds and wealth management products directly to onshore clients in the UAE, a space traditionally dominated by global financial players. This regulatory breakthrough not only expands access for Indian asset managers to high-net-worth individuals in the Gulf but also gives UAE-based investors direct exposure to India's fast-growing capital markets.

Analysts view the move as part of a broader shift in the UAE's financial sector, which is increasingly opening its doors to international players in order to enhance competitiveness. For Kotak, the license provides a launchpad to strengthen its brand in a region home to over 3.5 million Indian expatriates, many of whom already invest in India through informal channels.

The development follows a series of recent India-UAE initiatives, including the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has boosted bilateral trade and positioned the UAE as a gateway for Indian companies to global markets.

Industry experts believe Kotak's entry will pave the way for other Indian asset managers to follow suit, reinforcing the UAE's reputation as a financial bridge between Asia, Africa, and Europe.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

GCC Real Estate Sector Records Solid First-Half Gains

Real estate markets in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE expected to maintain upward momentum through the second half of 2025.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

Why Education Is the Key to Building Better Leaders

Leadership is not a title; it's a commitment to constant growth.

By Martin Rowinski
News and Trends

Dubai Office Transactions Soar to All-Time High of AED5.4 Billion; Up 84%

Investors increasingly favouring ESG-aligned assets.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

Samana Developers Founder Imran Farooq Opens Up on His Long and Winding Road to Success

Samana Developers founder Imran Farooq explains the company's remarkable 22-year journey, and why, with an IPO under consideration, the best is yet to come.

By Anil Bhoyrul