Participants will compete by answering two questions: how they are contributing to Vision 2030 within their respective sectors, and what their personal vision and ambitions are for the year 2030.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, has launched a new initiative targeting Saudi youth through a digital competition titled "My Vision 2030".

The competition aims to celebrate outstanding entries by students and career starters creating content on LinkedIn that best expresses understanding of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Participants will compete by answering two questions: how they are contributing to Vision 2030 within their respective sectors, and what their personal vision and ambitions are for the year 2030.

Submissions may take the form of LinkedIn posts featuring photo carousels, albums, or videos supported by written narratives across three key sectors: aviation, finance and banking, and health and quality of life.

The competition, launched nationwide today, will run for four weeks until December 15, 2025 (end of Jumada al-Thani), under the patronage of King Saud University and in partnership with flynas, BSF, and Bupa Arabia.

Competition finalists will be invited to a special recognition event hosted in collaboration with King Saud University in January (Rajab). Winners whose submissions meet the criteria and generate exceptional engagement on the platform will receive a range of prizes, including professional training programs at the offices of partner companies, complimentary LinkedIn Premium memberships, personalized mentorship opportunities with the LinkedIn team, and other exclusive benefits and opportunities.

Commenting on the launch, Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn for the Middle East and Emerging Markets in Europe and Latin America, said, "The Saudi market is witnessing impressive growth across various sectors under Vision 2030. What has truly stood out to us is how actively young Saudis are engaging with this transformation on LinkedIn, contributing to it, and connecting with the opportunities emerging from it. These opportunities come in many forms: jobs, internships, volunteering, community service, skills development, knowledge exchange, and building professional networks for those entering the workforce."

Professor Dr. Ali Mohammed Masmali, Acting President of King Saud University, expressed the university's appreciation for its distinguished partnership with LinkedIn, alongside Bupa Arabia, BSF, and flynas. He emphasized that this collaboration reflects the university's ongoing efforts to strengthen its societal engagement and build strategic partnerships with private sector institutions, supporting the achievement of Saudi Vision 2030 objectives.

He also noted that this competition serves as an inspiring platform to showcase the innovative ideas and initiatives of the university's students and staff, enabling them to highlight their contributions to the realization of Vision 2030, as well as share their visions and future aspirations across different fields.