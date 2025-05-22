Applications to audition for The Final Pitch's upcoming Dubai edition are officially open for UAE and non-UAE based international entrepreneurs looking to pitch their business.

The Final Pitch, Asia's longest-running business reality TV show, has announced that Lyvely, a UAE-based social media and monetisation platform, will be the official auditioning platform for startup applications ahead of its first Middle East edition, The Final Pitch: Dubai.

The first-of-its-kind partnership connects the region's creator economy with its startup ecosystem, giving entrepreneurs a streamlined platform to pitch for funding, gain exposure, and grow.

With millions in funding raised across Asia, The Final Pitch is a high-impact televised pitch competition were founders pitch to top regional investors. Through Lyvely, the show hopes to introduce a more interactive experience – where audiences can follow, support and engage with entrepreneurs in real time.

"This partnership is a natural fit," Farah Zafar, co-founder and CEO of Lyvely, said in a statement. "Lyvely is all about empowering creators and entrepreneurs to turn their passions into profit. The Final Pitch is where bold ideas meet real investment. Together, we're building a bridge between inspiration, influence and impact."

Meanwhile, John Aguilar, creator and host of The Final Pitch and Founder of Dragon's Nest, LLC FZ, the business and media investment firm bringing the show to the region, added: "Partnering with Lyvely lets us extend the show's impact beyond the screen. It's a new layer of engagement for founders and audiences alike, and a powerful way to spotlight regional talent."

The first Middle East edition (Dubai) will feature a new wave of startup founders, creator-led ventures and regional investors. With Lyvely powering applications, the show is set to redefine how businesses are pitched and funded in the digital age.

1. Create a Lyvely account at https://lyvely.com/creators/explore

2. Make a post on your Lyvely profile by uploading your pitch deck, teaser deck or elevator pitch video, and tag @Cyphercapital, @Lyvely and @TheFinalPitch.

3. Fill out and submit an online entry form to The Final Pitch via the official website: TheFinalPitch.world

The Final Pitch Dubai will see contestants pitch to a panel of top-tier investor-judges, including: Phoenix Group PLC co-founder Bijan Alizadeh, Harbor Real Estate CEO and Managing Partner Dr. Mohanad Alwadiya, Founding Partner of Incubayt Investments Ltd. Sami Khoreibi and Triliv Holdings founder Jigar Sagar – each bringing deep sector expertise and capital backing to the table.

The series is set to air exclusively on OSN and OSN+ in the fourth quarter of 2025.