Maharat Introduces 'Playlists': A New Era of Microlearning for Arab Audiences Each Playlist is carefully curated to create themed learning journeys for every kind of viewer, from ambitious professionals and beauty enthusiasts to food lovers and seekers of inspiration.

Maharat, an edutainment hub for masterclasses powered by Arab thought leaders, is transforming how people learn with the launch of Playlists, a new video microlearning format that turns idle moments into meaningful learning experiences.

Built around short, curated video clips, under five minutes each, playlists make personal growth effortless and enjoyable, helping users learn something new every time they scroll. Whether it's beauty, business, fashion, music or food, Maharat's Playlists are designed to fit into everyday life, one clip at a time.

In a region where people spend over three hours daily online, Playlists offer a healthier, more productive alternative to endless feeds that drain attention. Each clip is intentionally designed to improve retention, reduce fatigue, and teach practical, real-world skills in ways that traditional learning formats cannot.

"In a world of short attention spans, we wanted to prove that short content can still create long-term impact," said Arman Khederlarian, CEO of Maharat. "Playlists are our answer to doom-scrolling, offering Arab audiences something refreshing, positive, and truly valuable."

The launch marks a new chapter in how Arab thought leaders, such as Ragheb Alama, Toufic Kreidieh, and Bassam Fattouh, share their expertise through Maharat's community of creators. From business moguls to beauty experts, they deliver insight and inspiration through concise, visually engaging stories designed to educate, empower, and entertain.

Each Playlist is carefully curated to create themed learning journeys for every kind of viewer, from ambitious professionals and beauty enthusiasts to food lovers and seekers of inspiration.
