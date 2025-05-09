The event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), organized by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group, and held alongside strategic partners the Ministry of Culture, ADNOC Group, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

The fourth edition of the Make it in the Emirates, taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on May 19-22, 2025, will aim to bring together industrialists, experts, and enablers across various sectors to explore and expand procurement opportunities, industrial investment opportunities, highlight locally manufactured products, and share UAE-based companies' success stories.

Make it in the Emirates is a core pillar of the UAE's National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, aimed at growing the industrial sector's GDP contribution and positioning the country as a global hub for manufacturing and advanced technology.

Launched in 2021, it provides a platform bringing together manufacturers, investors, and national talent to learn about industrial investment opportunities, showcase locally manufactured products, and highlight the success stories of companies in the UAE.

The event reflects the success of the UAE industrial sector- its contribution to the UAE's GDP has reached AED210 billion, surged by 38% compared to 2021. The value of industrial exports rose to AED 197 billion in 2024, a 68% increase compared to 2020.