Make it in the Emirates 2025 to Help Position UAE as a Global Hub for Manufacturing and Advanced Technology The event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), organized by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group, and held alongside strategic partners the Ministry of Culture, ADNOC Group, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

The fourth edition of the Make it in the Emirates, taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on May 19-22, 2025, will aim to bring together industrialists, experts, and enablers across various sectors to explore and expand procurement opportunities, industrial investment opportunities, highlight locally manufactured products, and share UAE-based companies' success stories.

The event is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), organized by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group, and held alongside strategic partners the Ministry of Culture, ADNOC Group, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO).

Make it in the Emirates is a core pillar of the UAE's National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, aimed at growing the industrial sector's GDP contribution and positioning the country as a global hub for manufacturing and advanced technology.

Launched in 2021, it provides a platform bringing together manufacturers, investors, and national talent to learn about industrial investment opportunities, showcase locally manufactured products, and highlight the success stories of companies in the UAE.

The event reflects the success of the UAE industrial sector- its contribution to the UAE's GDP has reached AED210 billion, surged by 38% compared to 2021. The value of industrial exports rose to AED 197 billion in 2024, a 68% increase compared to 2020.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

From Prompt to Profit — How To Build a Side Hustle Using ChatGPT

Discover the AI blueprint that turned a simple sponge idea into a successful business earning $75,000 in this exclusive Entrepreneur+ workshop.

By Mark Klekas
Starting a Business

This Couple Used Their Savings to Start a Small Business. A Smart Strategy Helped Make It a Multimillion-Dollar Success.

Haley and Adam Weidenbaum launched Everhem to address an overlooked issue in the interior design space.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

IBM Replaced Hundreds of HR Workers With AI, According to Its CEO

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said the move led to more hiring in other areas.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

These Entrepreneurs Show You Can Start a Business at Any Age

It's never too late or too early.

By Kate Rockwood
Growth Strategies

UAE's First Pay-Per-Minute Car Rental Concept UDrive Is Reimagining The Country's Mobility Landscape

Since its launch in 2016, it has powered over two million trips, secured over 380,000 registered users on its app, and, in July last year, made inroads into Saudi Arabia as well.

By Aby Sam Thomas