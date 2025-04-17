You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As numbers go, they don't get much bigger. Earlier this year, Kristian Cuku organized what is now considered one of the most successful international real estate events ever held for the Dubai market.

During a five-hour evening event in Switzerland, attended by over 300 elite guests, he achieved an extraordinary €83 million in property sales—a record for this kind of format.

This success set a new benchmark for how Dubai is presented internationally and proved that Kristian's direct, intelligent, and elegant approach works across borders.

"I don't think anyone ever can or will beat those numbers," he says.

Known as "The Real Estate Lion," Cuku has established himself not merely as a top-performing broker in Dubai, but as a global strategist and trusted advisor for cross-border investments.

His real estate portfolio spans over 16 countries, covering key urban markets across the Middle East, Western Europe, North Africa, and emerging parts of Asia. " I like to think of myself as more than a broker in Dubai—more a connector of cities, people, and opportunities," he says.

Following the historic results in Switzerland, he is now preparing for his next international roadshow in Rabat, Morocco. The event will gather top Dubai developers and selected investors from North Africa and Europe, with the aim of expanding access to high-quality Dubai real estate and establishing a new hub for strategic cross-market collaboration.

To meet the growing demand for private consultation, Cuku has launched a premium online advisory platform, where individuals and investors can book exclusive sessions at $100 per minute. T

"It sounds like a lot but when you think of the potential returns, I don't think so," he explains.