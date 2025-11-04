Mila Celebrations and Rodyan Forge US$5 Million Partnership to Further Digitize Saudi Arabia's Event Sector

The integration of AI in creating an event's identity before its execution offers a model that makes planning faster and more efficient.

Mila Celebrations, a Saudi-based event management app company supported by artificial intelligence (AI), has announced the signing of a US$5 million strategic partnership with Rodyan Group, a Saudi-based company involved in events, media production, and experience-building, to accelerate the growth of its event aggregation platform. This collaboration will result in expanding its user network, enhancing customer experience, and advancing the digitization of Saudi Arabia's event industry in alignment with the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.

According to IMARC Group's 2024 report, the Saudi event management market is estimated at around $9.5 billion, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%, reaching $19.5 billion by 2033. Data from the General Entertainment Authority also shows that event attendance exceeded 72 million visitors in 2023, highlighting the rapid expansion of the sector and the growing demand for innovative technology solutions.

This partnership thus positions Mila to capture a leading market share by merging technology, creativity, and operational excellence. Since its establishment, Mila has automated the entire event journey from a variety of services selection and planning to the final experience.

Image courtesy Mila Celebrations and Rodyan Group

Mohammed Gherbal, co-founder and CEO of Mila Celebrations, stated: "This partnership reflects a strategic dimension that goes beyond the financial aspect, as it aims to reshape how events are organized in a more practical and efficient way. At Mila, we are committed to simplifying the planning journey through smart tech solutions. Through our collaboration with Rodyan, we will merge tech capabilities with operational expertise and wide market reach to deliver a fully integrated experience to individuals and corporates."

Mohammed Al-Salman, CEO of Rodyan, added: "What attracted us to Mila is their focus on solving the real challenge in the events industry: providing a platform that enables clients to design and execute their entire event — from concept to execution — within a fully digital experience that manages all details and services in one place.

The integration of AI in creating an event's identity before its execution offers a model that makes planning faster and more efficient." This partnership marks an important milestone in developing the Kingdom's events sector. Mila aims to more than double its annual bookings by over 200% by 2026 and expand its partner base by more than 100%, backed by its advanced digital platform.