More Than 10,000 Investment Opportunities Set to be Offered to Entrepreneurs at BIBAN 2025 Biban Forum 2025 takes place from November 5-8 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Saudi Arabia's Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) has announced that 10,000 investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprise (SME) owners will be showcased in the Opportunity Zone at the Biban Forum 2025, taking place from November 5-8 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center under the theme "Global Destination for Opportunities."

These opportunities are offered through partnerships with public and private sector entities committed to supporting economic growth and stimulating the Kingdom's business environment.

They cover a wide range of sectors, including tourism, quality of life, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and environmental services, reflecting the Kingdom's economic diversity and the broad opportunities available to entrepreneurs and investors.

The Opportunities Zone at Biban 2025 is a key part of Monsha'at's efforts to foster collaboration between the public and private sectors and empower SMEs to seize available opportunities.
