More Than 50,000 E-Transactions Conducted Per Month By Dubai Chamber Between March And May 2020 Dubai Chamber has processed a total of 152,059 electronic transaction between March and May of this year, at a rate of 50,000 transactions per month.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Dubai Chamber

Dubai Chamber has processed a total of 152,059 electronic transaction between March and May of this year, at a rate of 50,000 transactions per month, according to the non-profit public entity.

The latest statistics indicates how Dubai businesses are accessing government services online brought forth due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. With a 7.5% month-over-month uptick in May, despite Eid Al-Fitr holidays, showcases awareness in the private sector the impact of government e-services in driving business activity.

Dubai Chamber currently provides 50 e-services to the local business community through its website and mobile apps available on the iOS store and Google Play. It includes services such as certificates of origin, membership, attestation, ATA Carnets, legal inquiries, smart mediation, credit rating and CSR Label. All e-transactions accounted were processed as part of the remote work systems implemented by the organization.

H.E. Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, commented on how the it reflects the efficiency of Dubai Chamber's diverse offers of e-services and its strong commitment to supporting business continuity and meeting the changing needs of Dubai's private sectors.

