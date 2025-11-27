Multiply Media Group (MMG), a UAE-based out-of-home (OOH) media firm which is a subsidiary of Abu Dhbai-based investment company 2PointZero Group PJSC, has announced the full acquisition of London Lites, one of London's leading digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) operators renowned for its landmark locations.

This transaction marks a major milestone in MMG's international expansion strategy, establishing an immediate and scaled presence in the UK's high-growth digital outdoor market under the Backlite UK brand.

London Lites' network comprises more than 65 premium digital signs across central London, including flagship sites such as The Cube at Flannels Oxford Street, one of London's most recognisable multi-panel digital landmarks.

As the UK DOOH market continues to expand, with programmatic revenue becoming an increasingly important driver of growth, BackLite UK is particularly well-positioned to benefit as MMG integrates data-driven monetisation and accelerates digital yield improvements. "London Lites has built one of the most recognisable premium DOOH portfolios in the UK, combining exceptional locations with a team that understands how to operate and grow high-impact digital assets," Jawad Hassan, Head of the Media and Communications Vertical at 2PointZero Group, said. "Bringing London Lites fully into our portfolio allows us to accelerate market expansion, unlock programmatic potential, and strengthen our position in a market that is rapidly evolving. This investment gives us scale from day one and creates a compelling platform for long-term growth."

Backlite UK will now operate as one of London's most premium DOOH networks enabling brands to activate contextually relevant, data-informed, and high-impact campaigns across the capital's most visible and in-demand environments.

The acquisition also unlocks immediate operational synergies with MMG's existing UK assets such as the 11 ultra-premium assets delivered by Wildstone, eliminating the need to build a standalone operational setup and providing instant access to a seasoned sales team, established infrastructure, and prime-location inventory. This strategic integration is expected to deliver meaningful cost efficiencies for MMG and support stronger EBITDA contribution. James Bicknell, Group CEO at Multiply Media Group, added, "London Lites has long been recognised for the quality and impact of its assets. Bringing the network under MMG allows us to deliver greater value, scale, and service for brands operating in one of the world's most dynamic and influential media environments."

"Multiply Media Group's vision aligns perfectly with what we've built," added Sam Dayeh, Founder of London Lites. "At its core, London Lites has always been about its people; their talent, passion and commitment shaped the business, and I'm deeply grateful for their loyalty. Knowing they'll have a strong and respected platform for future growth means a great deal. We're excited to help drive this next chapter across the region."

With this acquisition, MMG reinforces its presence in the UK and deepens its position in the high-growth DOOH market. It marks an important milestone in the Group's international expansion and underscores its commitment to building a global portfolio of premium Out-of-Home assets powered by technology, creativity, and clear strategic focus.