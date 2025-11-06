Nearly 400 Tech Startups Lead Participants at Biban Forum 2025 Participation highlights the ICT sector as a major driver of digital transformation in KSA.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image courtesy Biban Forum 2025

Startups in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector led the list of participants in the Startup Door at Biban Forum 2025, with 397 companies out of more than 1,000 startups, reflecting the growing presence of digital solutions and their role in driving innovation and developing new business models.

The significant participation highlights the ICT sector as a major driver of digital transformation in Saudi Arabia's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Participating companies aim to showcase the latest smart technologies and solutions to investors and decision-makers, explore funding opportunities, and expand into local and regional markets.

The growing interest from entrepreneurs also reflects increasing attention to advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, cloud computing and financial technology (fintech) that are key pillars for building a comprehensive digital economy that supports small and medium enterprises and strengthens the Kingdom's global competitiveness.
