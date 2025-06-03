You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization, has been named the exclusive charity partner for #ABtalks Business — a new podcast series by #ABtalks that brings Anas Bukhash's acclaimed interview style to the business world.

As part of the series' built-in philanthropic model, a portion of the sponsorship proceeds from each episode will be donated to Dubai Cares, contributing to the organization's efforts to provide children and youth around the world with access to quality education.

Launching in Q2 2025, #ABtalks Business will feature authentic and thought-provoking conversations with influential business leaders from the UAE and beyond. The series will delve into their personal journeys, leadership philosophies, values, and visions for the future. With 6 to 8 episodes planned annually, the show offers sponsors a platform that combines brand visibility with meaningful social contribution.

The premiere episode, which airs tonight (Tuesday) at 9pm GST on YouTube, features Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, offering a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the bold thinking that sparked one of the world's most disruptive companies. In this candid conversation, Randolph unpacks the unpredictable journey of building Netflix and challenges conventional ideas of success, defining it not by titles or wealth, but by doing what you love and do best.

Viewers can also expect sharp insights into what he looks for when building high-performing teams, including how potential, passion, and mindset often outweigh experience on paper. With his trademark mix of humility and unconventional wisdom, Randolph sets the tone for #ABtalks Business, a new chapter that explores the deeper side of leadership, ambition, and purpose.

Commenting on the collaboration, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said, "We are delighted to partner with #ABtalks on this inspiring initiative that bridges the worlds of business and philanthropy. At Dubai Cares, we believe that the private sector plays a vital role in shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future – not only through innovation and growth, but also through meaningful social contributions. This initiative by Anas Bukhash is a strong reminder that business success and social impact can go hand in hand."

Anas Bukhash, founder of Bukhash Brothers and Host of #ABtalks, commented, "At #ABtalks, our mission has always been to spark meaningful conversations that inspire real change. With the launch of #ABtalks Business, we are expanding that vision into the corporate world - highlighting the journeys, mindsets, and legacies of business leaders who are shaping industries and communities alike. Partnering with Dubai Cares elevates this platform even further, allowing us to align our work with a cause that empowers lives through education. We look forward to engaging business leaders in discussions that inspire change - both in the boardroom and beyond."