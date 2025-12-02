The UAE ranked first globally in telecom infrastructure and second worldwide in AI readiness in 2025.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a special publication released to mark the United Arab Emirates' 54th UAE National Day, the GCC Statistical Centre (GCC-Stat) highlighted the country's most prominent social and economic achievements.

The report noted that the UAE ranked first regionally and seventh globally in social cohesion, reflecting the strength and resilience of its social fabric. It also underlined that the UAE's economic strategy follows a clear path — beginning with income diversification, moving toward a knowledge-based economy, and progressing into advanced future-focused sectors.

The publication pointed to major economic and strategic developments in recent years, including the launch of the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 to position technology as a key driver of growth. It also referenced long-term food and water security strategies extending to 2036 and 2051, as well as horizontal plans for developing smart cities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Fujairah through 2040, alongside expansions in technology, space, renewable energy, and advanced industries.

The UAE has achieved notable milestones in global competitiveness, ranking fifth worldwide in overall competitiveness for 2025, leading the world in 223 indicators, and placing among the top five globally in 444 indicators. The country also ranked tenth globally in soft power and first worldwide in entrepreneurship for the fourth consecutive year.

The publication highlighted that the UAE's sovereign wealth funds are among the strongest internationally, serving not only as asset management entities but also as strategic instruments supporting long-term economic resilience and security.

It further stated that the UAE has transitioned from a smart government model to an AI-powered society, ranking first globally in telecom infrastructure and second worldwide in AI readiness for 2025. The country completed its first government transaction using the "Digital Dirham," a regional milestone, and has digitised more than 90 percent of government services. Additionally, the UAE ranked first globally in digital and technological skills.

The report added that the UAE continues to heavily invest in the global clean energy transition, allocating more than AED 600 billion towards renewable energy through 2050 and adopting a national green hydrogen strategy targeting production of 15 million tonnes by 2050. The nation also ranked sixth globally in talent supporting the green transition.

In recent years, the UAE has rapidly advanced as a leading Arab and international space power. The Hope Probe became the first Arab mission to reach Mars, and the country is progressing with ambitious projects such as the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt (EMA) set for 2028 and the visionary Mars 2117 Settlement Project, one of the world's most pioneering long-term space initiatives.