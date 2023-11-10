You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global biopharmaceutical company Pfizer and the Arab International Women's Forum (AIWF), a London-based organization that aims to support women's economic empowerment and leadership, have released a joint report that offers insights on how diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) can impact the MENA region's healthcare systems.

Titled DEI By Design, the report was assimilated through a series of virtual panel discussions with top medical practitioners and health science professionals from the region. The panels covered a plethora of topics ranging from mentorship within the industry and hospital strategies, to diversity in clinical trials.

The report notes that while the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated existing gender inequities within healthcare, it also brought forward opportunities to address these issues- after all, 90% of frontline health workers are women.

The report also highlights the importance of addressing acute health and mental health challenges for women in conflict-ridden countries, and the consequent need to include their voices in decision-making processes in order to humanize medical provisions for refugees.

The report also talks about the benefits of investing in a robust homegrown research culture in the region. Another solution it advocates for is an enhanced collaboration between health authorities, hospitals, and universities to establish organized frameworks for clinical trials in the MENA region.

The report by the two entities comes as a result of Pfizer having been a Platinum Corporate Partner for AIWF for well over a decade.

"AIWF is delighted to share this very special report, the culmination of months of collaborative effort with our valued partners at Pfizer and with the women leaders in health who contributed to the series and to the rich discussions captured within our joint report with Pfizer," Dr. Haifa Al Kaylani, President and founder of AIWF, said. "We believe that the recommendations delivered by the DEI by Design series will pave the way for tangible change, ensuring that women at every level of healthcare –from grassroots workers to senior executive leadership– are empowered, recognised, and celebrated for their growing role at the forefront of health innovation, research and discovery. We invite stakeholders across all sectors to delve into this report, be inspired by its findings, and join us in enacting meaningful change."

Patrick van der Loo, Regional President -Middle East, Russia and Africa (MERA) at Pfizer, shared similar sentiments. "This report unearths critical recommendations to ensure that women and their insights are represented in the healthcare sector," he said. "At Pfizer, we believe in listening to every voice to create scientific breakthroughs for patients. Our partnership with AIWF is a great step in bringing together health experts and women on the ground to mobilize organizations and governments to embed diversity in the region's health ecosystem."

To download the full DEI By Design report, click here.