Nominations Now Open for the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards 2025 The deadline for nominations is December 11, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

.

Nominations are now open for the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards, an annual event that has been a cornerstone of recognition for the Middle East's most innovative and resilient businesses for more than a decade now.

Over the past 11 years, they have celebrated the visionaries, entrepreneurs, and organizations whose adaptability and forward-thinking strategies have shaped industries and inspired growth across the region.

But as the business landscape evolves, so too does the way we honor its leaders. Starting this year, the awards will be known as the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards. This new name reflects a broader focus: not only celebrating agility, but also recognizing the wider spectrum of leadership that drives progress—vision, impact, and the ability to guide others through change.

The deadline for nominations is December 11, 2025, and they can be submitted on the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards website in the following categories:

INDIVIDUAL LEADERSHIP AWARDS

  • Entrepreneur of the Year

  • Young Leader of the Year

  • Woman Leader of the Year

  • Visionary Leader of the Year

  • Innovator of the Year

  • Disruptor of the Year

  • Philanthropic Leader of the Year

  • Industry Icon Award

  • Rising Star Leader

  • Lifetime Achievement in Leadership

  • Deal Maker of the Year

BUSINESS & ORGANIZATIONAL AWARDS

  • Startup of the Year

  • Scale-up of the Year

  • SME of the Year

  • Digital Bank of the Year

  • Bank of the Year

  • SME Bank of the Year

  • Family Business of the Year

  • Corporate Leadership Excellence Award

  • Government Leadership in Business Award

  • Leadership in Sustainability

  • Leadership in Diversity & Inclusion

  • Fastest Growing Company of the Year

  • Leadership in Digital Transformation

  • Enterprise Technology Leader of the Year

SECTOR-SPECIFIC LEADERSHIP AWARDS

  • Tech Leader of the Year

  • Financial Institution of the Year

  • Fintech Leader of the Year

  • HealthTech Leader of the Year

  • Real Estate Leader of the Year

  • F&B Leader of the Year

  • Retail Leader of the Year

  • Logistics & Supply Chain Leader of the Year

  • Travel & Hospitality Leader of the Year

  • Luxury Media Agency of the Year

  • Education & EdTech Leader of the Year

    For more information, click HERE.
    Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

    Entrepreneur Staff

    Most Popular

    See all
    By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
    Technology

    Adobe Working On Digital Assistant With Voice Command Support

    Reports suggest that Adobe is working on a digital assistant that is designed to understand "creative workflows and the creative aspirations" of its users.

    By tbreak
    Technology

    Apple's iPhone Has Now Sold Over A Billion Units

    Said Apple CEO Tim Cook: "We never set out to make the most, but we've always set out to make the best products that make a difference."

    By tbreak
    Technology

    All About That Bass: Sony EXTRA BASS Wireless Speakers

    With portability, durability and EXTRA BASS sound, these speakers provide the ultimate listening experience.

    By Tamara Clarke
    Technology

    Apple Pay Is Officially Coming To The United Arab Emirates

    Apple's plans for global contactless payments domination have taken another step forward with the announcement of Apple Pay in the UAE.

    By tbreak
    Technology

    Ahead Of The Curve: Nokia 8 Sirocco

    HMD Global released five new smartphones at the 2018 Mobile World Congress, including the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the newest version of its flagship device.

    By Tamara Clarke