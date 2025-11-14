You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nominations are now open for the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards, an annual event that has been a cornerstone of recognition for the Middle East's most innovative and resilient businesses for more than a decade now.

Over the past 11 years, they have celebrated the visionaries, entrepreneurs, and organizations whose adaptability and forward-thinking strategies have shaped industries and inspired growth across the region.

But as the business landscape evolves, so too does the way we honor its leaders. Starting this year, the awards will be known as the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards. This new name reflects a broader focus: not only celebrating agility, but also recognizing the wider spectrum of leadership that drives progress—vision, impact, and the ability to guide others through change.

The deadline for nominations is December 11, 2025, and they can be submitted on the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards website in the following categories:

INDIVIDUAL LEADERSHIP AWARDS

Entrepreneur of the Year

Young Leader of the Year

Woman Leader of the Year

Visionary Leader of the Year

Innovator of the Year

Disruptor of the Year

Philanthropic Leader of the Year

Industry Icon Award

Rising Star Leader

Lifetime Achievement in Leadership

Deal Maker of the Year

BUSINESS & ORGANIZATIONAL AWARDS

Startup of the Year

Scale-up of the Year

SME of the Year

Digital Bank of the Year

Bank of the Year

SME Bank of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Corporate Leadership Excellence Award

Government Leadership in Business Award

Leadership in Sustainability

Leadership in Diversity & Inclusion

Fastest Growing Company of the Year

Leadership in Digital Transformation

Enterprise Technology Leader of the Year

SECTOR-SPECIFIC LEADERSHIP AWARDS

Tech Leader of the Year

Financial Institution of the Year

Fintech Leader of the Year

HealthTech Leader of the Year

Real Estate Leader of the Year

F&B Leader of the Year

Retail Leader of the Year

Logistics & Supply Chain Leader of the Year

Travel & Hospitality Leader of the Year

Luxury Media Agency of the Year

Education & EdTech Leader of the Year

