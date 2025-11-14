Nominations Now Open for the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards 2025 The deadline for nominations is December 11, 2025.
Nominations are now open for the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards, an annual event that has been a cornerstone of recognition for the Middle East's most innovative and resilient businesses for more than a decade now.
Over the past 11 years, they have celebrated the visionaries, entrepreneurs, and organizations whose adaptability and forward-thinking strategies have shaped industries and inspired growth across the region.
But as the business landscape evolves, so too does the way we honor its leaders. Starting this year, the awards will be known as the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards. This new name reflects a broader focus: not only celebrating agility, but also recognizing the wider spectrum of leadership that drives progress—vision, impact, and the ability to guide others through change.
The deadline for nominations is December 11, 2025, and they can be submitted on the Entrepreneur Middle East Leadership Awards website in the following categories:
INDIVIDUAL LEADERSHIP AWARDS
Entrepreneur of the Year
Young Leader of the Year
Woman Leader of the Year
Visionary Leader of the Year
Innovator of the Year
Disruptor of the Year
Philanthropic Leader of the Year
Industry Icon Award
Rising Star Leader
Lifetime Achievement in Leadership
Deal Maker of the Year
BUSINESS & ORGANIZATIONAL AWARDS
Startup of the Year
Scale-up of the Year
SME of the Year
Digital Bank of the Year
Bank of the Year
SME Bank of the Year
Family Business of the Year
Corporate Leadership Excellence Award
Government Leadership in Business Award
Leadership in Sustainability
Leadership in Diversity & Inclusion
Fastest Growing Company of the Year
Leadership in Digital Transformation
Enterprise Technology Leader of the Year
SECTOR-SPECIFIC LEADERSHIP AWARDS
Tech Leader of the Year
Financial Institution of the Year
Fintech Leader of the Year
HealthTech Leader of the Year
Real Estate Leader of the Year
F&B Leader of the Year
Retail Leader of the Year
Logistics & Supply Chain Leader of the Year
Travel & Hospitality Leader of the Year
Luxury Media Agency of the Year
Education & EdTech Leader of the Year
