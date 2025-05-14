Scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2028, it is expected to become a global benchmark in luxury beachfront living.

UAE-headquartered real estate developer Ohana Development has officially launched 'Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana' in partnership with global luxury timepiece and jewelry brand Jacob & Co. Located in Al Jurf -between Dubai and Abu Dhabi- the AED 4.7 billion project has successfully blended its natural surroundings with professional artistry and craftsmanship.

Revealed at an exclusive event held at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental in Abu Dhabi, on May 12, 2025, the announcement was made in the presence of Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, and Jacob Arabo, Chairman and Creative Director of Jacob & Co.

Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana has a collection of 457 residential units comprising seaview apartments, villas, penthouses, Sky Mansions and beachfront mansions —each designed to embody refined coastal living. The penthouses, which feature 180-degree views and spacious interiors, start from AED22 million. Meanwhile, the Sky Mansions -spacious rooftop residences offering 360-degree views and dedicated private elevators for ultimate exclusivity- start from a base price of AED77 million. Additionally, fully customizable three to six-bedroom villas and mansions—each featuring a private pool—are available with natural reserve views or as canal-front locations, while the Beachfront Mansions offer panoramic sea views.

With direct access to Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road, the development offers seamless connectivity to the UAE's key destinations, including Abu Dhabi International Airport, Palm Jebel Ali, and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Ohana Development's CEO Salem noted that the entire project was built with an aim to set a new benchmark for refined design and luxury living. "Our vision for Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is to elevate the beachfront living experience by developing an exclusive sanctuary along the coast," he added. "Through this collaboration with Jacob & Co., we are setting a new benchmark for what beachfront residences can embody in the UAE. More than just a residential community, we are crafting a destination—a seaside haven where curated experiences, timeless elegance, and natural tranquillity converge to offer a lifestyle of distinction."

On the other hand, Jacob & Co.'s Arabo, added: "Working closely with Ohana Development, we have woven our legacy of artistic excellence and ultra-luxury lifestyle into every aspect of this endeavour. Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is our tribute to coastal artistry, where visionary design, craftsmanship, and the allure of the sea merge to create unparalleled homes."

At the heart of the development is the Jacob & Co. Social Club, a world-first concept in exclusive living. The club features the first branded Seafront Cigar Lounge by Jacob & Co., an executive business centre with private meeting suites, and the world's first members-only Jacob & Co. Residents Club, showcasing a curated watch gallery alongside rotating art exhibitions.

Upon arrival, residents are welcomed into a grand entrance and lobby atrium where a striking 10-meter-wide Jacob & Co. ceiling art timepiece—the largest of its kind globally—reimagines the traditional chandelier, setting the tone for an environment where art, innovation, and luxury harmoniously coexist. The development also unveils the world's first Jacob & Co. Beach Club, a seaside destination offering an array of fine-dining concepts and beachside restaurants.

Nestled amidst a protected natural reserve and diverse wildlife, Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana offers the opportunity to "embrace a lifestyle deeply connected to nature." The architecture features flowing, curved façades inspired by the movement of the sea, while the buildings' forms subtly reflect the initials 'J' and 'C' in homage to Jacob & Co.

Scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2028, Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana is expected to become a global benchmark in luxury beachfront living.

