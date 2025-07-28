You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Renowned Lebanese-French composer and entrepreneur Omar Harfouch has been named as one of the official judges for the upcoming 74th Miss Universe competition, set to take place this November in Thailand. With a long-standing career that bridges music, media, and social activism, Harfouch brings a bold vision to the judging panel—one that centers on leadership, education, and female entrepreneurship.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Harfouch emphasized that he wants the next Miss Universe to be "an entrepreneur at heart," capable of using her platform to advocate for access to education, promote innovation, and serve as a global role model for young women.

Born in Tripoli, Lebanon, Harfouch studied classical music in the former Soviet Union before gaining international recognition as a pianist and composer. His work has been performed at prestigious venues such as the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées in Paris and the United Nations in Geneva. Outside music, he has established a strong footprint in media, co-owning Supernova radio in Ukraine, directing HDFashion & Lifestyle TV, and publishing Entrevue magazine in France.

Beyond entertainment, Harfouch is an outspoken advocate for women's rights, anti-corruption reform in Lebanon, and the role of art in diplomacy and peace-building.

His appointment aligns with Miss Universe's evolving mission under the leadership of Raúl Rocha Cantu, who now co-owns the organization alongside CEO Anne Jakrajutatip. Rocha is steering the global brand toward deeper engagement with social issues and empowerment, making Harfouch's inclusion timely and strategic.

The 2025 competition will take place across several Thai cities, culminating in a live final on November 21. Contestants from over 90 countries are expected to compete not only in traditional categories, but also in impact-driven initiatives that reflect the pageant's growing focus on purpose.

As a judge, Harfouch is expected to champion candidates who demonstrate business acumen, leadership potential, and a passion for social good—marking a significant step in the Miss Universe Organization's journey from pageantry to purposeful influence.