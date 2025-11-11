Only Legends Drive UAE Announces Emirate Hypercar Rally UAE 2026 Setting a New Standard for Purpose-Led Motoring

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Only Legends Drive UAE, The 7 Emirates Run 2026 has been announced as a four-day cross-country hypercar rally designed to bring together automotive culture, charitable giving, and environmental accountability. Scheduled for 19–22 March 2026, directly following Eid al-Fitr, the event will trace a curated journey across all seven Emirates, uniting a limited group of collectors, drivers, and invited participants in a format shaped around sustainability and legacy.

The rally is presented by Al-Sabbagh Consultancy FZ LLC and sanctioned by the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO). The route will begin in Abu Dhabi at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, before progressing through Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, with a return passage through Al Ain, concluding with an evening gathering at Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara.

For Ihsan Al Sabbagh, Chairman of Al-Sabbagh Consultancy, the concept is rooted in intention. "We drive not only for passion, but for purpose," he said. "Launching right after Eid al-Fitr, Only Legends Drive UAE stands as a tribute to the Emirates' vision, where innovation meets responsibility, and speed meets soul."

Participation will be invitation-only, with registrations capped at 100 driver entries, each priced at USD 100,000, reflecting the small-circle format intended for the event. Organizers explain the guest profile as global in nature, spanning long-standing collectors, founders, cultural figures, and dignitaries. Expressions of interest for drivers, sponsors, and partners are open via the official event website.

A central element of the initiative is the environmental framework introduced under the banner "Drive Green, Leave Gold." Through this program, the event plans to offset the rally's carbon footprint by planting native trees across all seven Emirates, in collaboration with Barbary Planté, a hydro-retentive agricultural technology provider. Each driver, sponsor, and key partner will have a tree planted in their name, forming a long-term environmental marker tied to the event.

"Luxury means nothing without legacy," said Ihsan Al Sabbagh. "What matters is what stays behind, what improves, and what grows. That's the real measure of movement."

The rally will also designate 10% of net proceeds to Make-A-Wish UAE, extending financial support to children facing critical illnesses. The contribution model is built into the core structure of the event rather than positioned as an add-on component.

Event production is being handled by Los Angeles-based Impossible Dreams Entertainment, with additional media collaboration from SB Media Group, a network specializing in automotive and culture storytelling. Organizers have indicated that filming elements and documentation will accompany the rally in a format designed for international release. Hospitality alignment includes Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental, and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort, among other partners in ongoing discussions.

Ihsan Al Sabbagh framed the initiative as more than a singular marquee event. "A nation expresses itself through what it builds, what it protects, and what it gives," he said. "This project is an invitation to move with intention, not visibility alone."

Organizers have confirmed that updates, partnership confirmations, and environmental milestones will be published through official channels in the lead-up to March 2026. Registration and sponsor inquiries are now open through www.OnlyLegendsDrive.ae.