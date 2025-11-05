Five distinctive collections compose PASSO's residential offering, each with its own lifestyle narrative.

In today's premium real estate landscape, distinction is no longer defined by scale but by soul. True luxury lies in places that deeply connect with their surroundings, inspire emotion, and elevate everyday life. This philosophy drives BEYOND Developments, the bold and forward-thinking real estate brand redefining the art of waterfront living.

Its latest creation, PASSO, a sculptural icon on Palm Jumeirah, stands as a new landmark in contemporary design and purposeful living. Comprising two twin towers, Avita and Bella, PASSO captures the poetry of the sea and the rhythm of light, blending architecture and emotion in perfect balance. Marking BEYOND's first flagship beyond its Dubai Maritime City masterplan, it reflects the brand's belief that architecture should move people as much as it moves skylines.

Image courtesy BEYOND Developments

INSPIRED BY TIDES. SHAPED BY WIND. DESIGNED TO MOVE YOU

Design with Purpose

PASSO's twin forms rise as fluid silhouettes, their curvature expressing balance, rhythm, and calm. The development features around 600 residences curated for elevated coastal living.

The Collection: A Convergence of Elegance and Essence

Five distinctive collections compose PASSO's residential offering, each with its own lifestyle narrative:

> The Residences

A refined selection of 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom homes designed for flow, comfort, and everyday functionality. Interiors embrace natural light and connection, balancing timeless design with a natural sense of ease.

> The Wellness Collection

For those who value privacy, nature, and wellbeing. Select 1- and 2-bedroom residences feature private gardens and plunge pools that extend into the podium landscape with direct access to greenery and the beach, a true sanctuary where wellness begins at your doorstep

Image courtesy BEYOND Developments

> The Elite Collection

A curated mix of 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom residences defined by contemporary flow, premium materials, and uninterrupted vistas. Open layouts and panoramic glazing bring the outside in, creating calm, considered living.

> The Penthouses

An intimate portfolio of five sky-level penthouses positioned at the towers' crowns, with dedicated parking, private lobby and elevator, double-height living, expansive terraces, and plunge pools. Architecture blends inside and out, framing open views of the sea, the Palm, and the city.

Image courtesy BEYOND Developments

> The Beach Mansions

Six standalone 6-bedroom yacht-inspired mansions with private enclosed basement parking and a discreet arrival sequence. Ground-floor living extends into landscaped gardens with plunge pools stepping toward the beach. Upper levels introduce family lounges, panoramic terraces, and a master suite with private retreat.

Image courtesy BEYOND Developments

For Adil Taqi, CEO of BEYOND Developments, PASSO marks a milestone in the company's journey to shape a new standard for design-led living.

"PASSO is not just a new address; it is a strategic leap in our journey to craft places that resonate on a deeper human level. Its vision is anchored in three pillars: the Address, the Landmark, and the Experience. We believe architecture should do more than shape skylines; it should inspire emotion, foster connection, and create meaningful experiences."

A Symphony of Experiences

PASSO's narrative unfolds through a sequence of experiences that blend resort-level amenities with the privacy of home. The journey begins at a sculpted arrival piazza framed by two glass pavilions, leading into a lush landscape of cascading pools and shaded walkways that flow toward 250 meters of private beach. The Wellness Pavilion, spanning 260 square meters, offers an immersive sanctuary for movement and mindfulness, complemented by yoga decks, reflection corners, and recovery zones. Families enjoy a Montessori-inspired Kids Pavilion, while residents seeking relaxation can retreat to the Spa Deck, Social Lounge, or a Starlit Cinema Terrace that transforms evenings into moments of quiet escape.

At the summit, the Sky Garden and Infinity Pool open to panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai's skyline, offering a sensory experience that captures BEYOND's philosophy of balance between motion and stillness. Every space has been envisioned to create not only a lifestyle of refinement but a rhythm of belonging that reflects the brand's belief in holistic, experiential living.

Image courtesy BEYOND Developments

Defining the Next Chapter of Premium Waterfront Living.

PASSO aligns seamlessly with Dubai's vision to be a global leader in livability, innovation, and sustainability. Its biophilic design and wellness-led planning reflect the goals of the Dubai Urban Master Plan 2040 and Real Estate Strategy 2033, placing it among the next generation of developments that define the city's future. For investors and homeowners alike, PASSO delivers a rare combination of aesthetic distinction, enduring value, and long-term growth potential within one of the world's most prestigious waterfront settings.

Image courtesy BEYOND Developments

BEYOND. Home of the Bold

BEYOND Developments is a cultural storyteller. Each project is envisioned as a living narrative where architecture, landscape, and lifestyle converge into a complete 360-degree experience. Guided by five defining pillars; exceptional locations, architectural fluidity, people-centric communities, inclusive excellence, and nature as infrastructure; BEYOND creates destinations that endure, inspire, and reflect the essence of living boldly.

From the 8-million-square-foot masterplan at Dubai Maritime City to the sculptural beauty of PASSO, BEYOND continues to shape destinations that connect design with purpose and life with emotion, where architecture finds its soul and living becomes art.