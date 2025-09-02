PayPal Expands into UAE as Global Firms Choose Dubai and Abu Dhabi for Regional Hubs Tech and financial giants strengthen UAE's position as a global business and innovation hub.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

PayPal, the world's leading digital payments platform, has announced the establishment of its regional headquarters in the United Arab Emirates, joining a growing list of multinational companies choosing Dubai and Abu Dhabi as bases for expansion across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

The move reflects the UAE's growing stature as a preferred hub for global corporations, driven by its strategic location, advanced financial infrastructure, and business-friendly regulations. Alongside PayPal, other major firms such as telecom operator Veon and private equity giant Fortress have also set up operations in the country, signaling a broadening of its financial and technology ecosystems.

Industry analysts note that PayPal's presence is particularly significant for the UAE's digital economy, as it strengthens the country's fintech landscape and expands opportunities for e-commerce, startups, and cross-border trade. With digital payments adoption accelerating across the region, PayPal's entry is expected to enhance consumer trust, improve merchant services, and stimulate innovation in areas such as digital wallets, remittances, and small business solutions.

The UAE government has actively encouraged global firms to establish regional bases, offering incentives such as 100 percent foreign ownership in designated free zones, streamlined visa pathways for skilled professionals, and strong intellectual property protections. The arrival of PayPal adds to a roster of high-profile names in finance and technology already present in the Emirates, reinforcing its ambition to be a top-tier global business hub.

As competition among regional markets intensifies, the UAE's ability to attract and retain leading international players underscores its long-term strategy of economic diversification under Vision 2030. PayPal's entry is not only a milestone for the local fintech sector but also a strong endorsement of the UAE's role in shaping the future of global commerce.
