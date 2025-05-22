The Enhanced Games announced its first host city as Las Vegas and aims to stage first edition in 2026.

The sports organization Enhanced Games announced that the inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 21-24, 2026, at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip.



At the heart of the Enhanced Games is the Performance Enhancement Protocol, a medically supervised, IRB-approved clinical framework that ensures all enhancements are safe, legal, and scientifically guided. Unlike traditional sporting bodies, Enhanced does not ban performance-enhancing substances but allows them with full transparency, safety, and medical oversight.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed discussed his interest in the Games. Calling it the "ultimate biohacking" opportunity for elite athletes, Prince Khaled said that his first interaction with the Enhanced Games took place at the 2024 Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh. The only regional investor in the games, Prince Khaled is part of a big name backer list including Peter Thiel, Balaji Srinivasan, and 1789 Capital, the investment fund of Omeed Malik, Chris Buskirk, and Donald Trump Jr.

Enhanced Games co-founders Dr Aron D'Souza and Christian Angermayer.

Each individual event will carry a total prize purse of US$500,000, with US$250,000 awarded to first place. Plus, Enhanced Games will offer appearance fees and bonuses, including US$1 million for breaking world records in the 100m sprint and 50m freestyle – the two definitive tests of raw human speed.

The latest in a string of headline-grabbing investments, Prince Khaled's KBW Ventures is also the only regional investor in backed Colossal Biosciences, a biotechnology heavy-hitter with ambitions to "de-extinct" the woolly mammoth.