Private Screening of "The Real Barbara O'Neill" to Be Held in Dubai on November 30 The gathering is part of an ongoing collaboration between Empower Living and Entrepreneur Middle East on wellness-focused community programming. Attendance is by RSVP only.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Empower Living and Entrepreneur Middle East will host a private screening of the documentary The Real Barbara O'Neill on November 30 at Sofitel The Palm Jumeirah.

The film, directed by Amreen Ahmed, will be presented exclusively to invited guests, followed by a fireside conversation featuring Barbara O'Neill and Wissam Younane, CEO of BNC Media Group.

The invite-only event will run from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Sofitel's ballroom and is limited to confirmed attendees.

The screening and discussion aim to provide insight into O'Neill's work and the themes explored in the documentary.

For inquiries, guests may contact: entrepreneur.impact@bncpublishing.net
