UAE-based real estate firm PRYPCO has announced an exclusive partnership with UAE-based real estate platforms Bayut and dubizzle.

PRYPCO is a proptech company transforming the UAE real estate experience by connecting buyers, sellers, investors, brokers, agents, and banks on one platform. Its offerings cover the full property lifecycle, and PRYPCO Mortgage helps clients secure home financing efficiently with quick approvals and streamlined steps.

Bayut is a leading real estate portal that allows users to search, buy, sell, and rent residential and commercial properties across the country, offering verified listings and data-driven market insights. Meanwhile, Dubizzle is the UAE's largest online classifieds platform, enabling individuals and businesses to buy and sell second-hand items like cars, electronics, and furniture, while also providing listings for jobs, rentals, and community services.

"It's an honor to be here in the Dubizzle offices, but more so to be getting into a partnership with the biggest proptech in town," said Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO. "You guys have created what nobody else did over the years, where tech didn't prosper as much and didn't have as much opportunity. So honestly, it's our honor and we have massive respect for the hard work that happens here."

On his part, Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayutand dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA, added: "Similarly, I think we have a lot of respect for Amira and what she's built across PRYPCO as well...They're the first ones who actually came up with tokenized title deeds, which I thought was brilliant and exceptional. So we're very excited. She's very forward-looking, and so are we. And hopefully we can use tech to really solve some actual problems and not just flag a wave of debt across. So we're very excited about this partnership and look forward to working with them."