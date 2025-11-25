PRYPCO Enters Exclusive Partnership With Bayut and dubizzle to Catalyze Tech-Driven Real Estate Solutions The partnership announcement was made official on November 25, 2025.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed

Image courtesy BNC Publishing
Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO; and Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA

UAE-based real estate firm PRYPCO has announced an exclusive partnership with UAE-based real estate platforms Bayut and dubizzle.

PRYPCO is a proptech company transforming the UAE real estate experience by connecting buyers, sellers, investors, brokers, agents, and banks on one platform. Its offerings cover the full property lifecycle, and PRYPCO Mortgage helps clients secure home financing efficiently with quick approvals and streamlined steps.

Bayut is a leading real estate portal that allows users to search, buy, sell, and rent residential and commercial properties across the country, offering verified listings and data-driven market insights. Meanwhile, Dubizzle is the UAE's largest online classifieds platform, enabling individuals and businesses to buy and sell second-hand items like cars, electronics, and furniture, while also providing listings for jobs, rentals, and community services.

"It's an honor to be here in the Dubizzle offices, but more so to be getting into a partnership with the biggest proptech in town," said Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO. "You guys have created what nobody else did over the years, where tech didn't prosper as much and didn't have as much opportunity. So honestly, it's our honor and we have massive respect for the hard work that happens here."

On his part, Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayutand dubizzle, and CEO of Dubizzle Group MENA, added: "Similarly, I think we have a lot of respect for Amira and what she's built across PRYPCO as well...They're the first ones who actually came up with tokenized title deeds, which I thought was brilliant and exceptional. So we're very excited. She's very forward-looking, and so are we. And hopefully we can use tech to really solve some actual problems and not just flag a wave of debt across. So we're very excited about this partnership and look forward to working with them."
Aalia Mehreen Ahmed

Features Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Aalia Mehreen Ahmed is the Features Editor at Entrepreneur Middle East.

She is an MBA (Finance) graduate with past experience in the corporate sector. Ahmed is particularly keen on writing stories about people-centric leadership, female-owned startups, and entrepreneurs who've beaten significant odds to realize their goals.

In her role as Features Editor, she has interviewed the likes of Dr. Jane Goodall, Sania Mirza, KL Rahul, and Najwa Zebian.

