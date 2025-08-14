Qatar Airways and Accenture's AI-Powered Partnership to Set New Benchmark in Aviation Excellence Partnership supports the development of AI-powered solutions, adding value to wider aviation sector

Qatar Airways and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are joining forces to revolutionise the aviation industry through artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. This strategic partnership aims to elevate customer experience, optimise operational efficiency, and enhance overall airline group performance. As part of this partnership, Qatar Airways and Accenture has established "AI Skyways" to further position the multi award-winning airline as a leader in aviation AI and advance technology in the region and beyond.

AI Skyways will lay the foundation to deliver value-led AI initiatives across the Qatar Airways Group through its responsible AI practices, data and platform offerings, and value realisation office that will quantify and maximise the value of AI initiatives. These will accelerate the implementation of AI solutions across a variety of aviation use cases including optimising flight schedules, enhancing predictive maintenance, and personalising customer interactions, allowing Qatar Airways – voted the World's Best Airline by Skytrax in 2025 – to focus on delivering exceptional travel experiences. In addition, this will allow Qatar Airways to explore future trends and applications of AI in the aviation industry, to ensure sustained growth and adaptation, thereby strengthening its resilience to changing market demands.
Qatar Airways' Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: "This partnership with Accenture to establish AI Skyways represents a significant milestone in our journey to become leaders in AI-driven aviation. AI Skyways will leverage AI to reimagine a spectrum of operations across Qatar Airways Group - from customer service to operations, to ensure that passengers enjoy a seamless and enriching travel experience. Furthermore, the partnership will focus on using AI for real-time data analysis to improve decision-making capabilities and operational responses."
This initiative plays a pivotal role in enabling Qatar Airways' continuous journey to become a Digital-First organisation, leveraging AI and other advanced technologies to optimise processes and decision-making capabilities.
Accenture Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Julie Sweet, said: "Together, Qatar Airways and Accenture are applying innovative technologies and new ways of working to create new value for the airline and its customers. Our AI Skyways partnership is a key engine of this ambition, embedding and scaling AI to create outstanding travel experiences for passengers and deliver greater value to the airline group."
Qatar Airways is working relentlessly to design cutting-edge AI-driven solutions that can be replicable across other future initiatives. The airline's commitment to responsible AI deployment will include rigorous ethical guidelines, data privacy measures, and continuous monitoring to ensure that the technology benefits all stakeholders.
