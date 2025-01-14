Ramadan in the UAE Expected to Start on March 1, 2025 Holy month to begin in seven weeks.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Ramadan in the UAE is expected to begin on March 1, 2025.

According to UAE astronomer Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, the crescent moon of the month of Ramadan in 2025 will be "born" on Friday February 28, 2025. This means Ramadan will officially begin the following day.

During this period, working hours for both the public and private sector will be shortened, with the month of fasting lasting for 29 or 30 days.

It will also be only second time in 24 years that Ramadan will fall during the winter months.

According to the Emirates Astronomical Society, the first day of Eid Al Fitr is likely to begin on 30 March, 2025 (Sunday) with most workers expected to be given a three day holiday until April 3, 2025 (Thursday).

