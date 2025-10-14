Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has opened registration for the third edition of the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum, taking place from October 26-27 at Al Khayat Avenue in Al Quoz. Held under the theme 'Passion, Profit, Possibilities', this year's edition aims to celebrate creative entrepreneurship and explore the intersection between creativity and commerce.

Established as the UAE's leading platform for creative entrepreneurship, the forum brings together visionary entrepreneurs, cultural leaders, artists, designers, chefs and investors to celebrate the business of creativity and chart the future of the creative economy. It highlights the diverse opportunities, platforms, and resources available to creatives in this growing sector, reinforcing Dubai Culture's commitment to nurturing talent, driving creative entrepreneurship, and solidifying Dubai's position as a global capital for culture and creativity.

Contributing to 'The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World' campaign, the forum will feature discussions with leading experts in entrepreneurship and the CCIs. It will feature keynote talks, strategic panels, hands-on workshops, and creative performances that showcase the transformative power of the creative economy. From exploring culture as capital to examining the roles of mentorship, placemaking, and investment, the sessions are designed to equip both established and emerging entrepreneurs with valuable knowledge and tools. By celebrating role models, sharing success stories, and encouraging collaboration, the forum acts as a catalyst for new ventures and contributes to building a more connected and resilient creative community across the UAE and the wider region.

These programmes will equip business owners with practical skills, valuable insights, and meaningful connections to support the development and expansion of their ventures.

Dubai Culture has opened participation to entrepreneurs, startups, investors, and aspiring professionals across the cultural and creative industries, inviting them to register and attend the forum.

Following the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition open call, which is organized as a key pillar event of the forum, more than 120 submissions were received, reflecting the strong creative talent within Dubai's entrepreneurial community. From these, seven finalists have been shortlisted to pitch their ideas before a jury of experts. The competition offers a total of AED 160,000 in prizes, AED 80,000 for first place, AED 50,000 for second place, and AED 30,000 for third place, in addition to valuable in-kind rewards that will further support the winners in developing their projects.