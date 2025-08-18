You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai is set to make history later this year when Robert the Robot becomes the first AI humanoid to officially host two major conferences in the city. Developed by RB Labs, Robert is widely regarded as one of the most advanced social and expressive robots in existence. His upcoming appearances underline the UAE's ambition to position itself as a global hub for artificial intelligence and robotics.

Unlike traditional robots built for mechanics or agility, Robert has been designed for human interaction. His expressive digital face allows him to make eye contact, read emotional cues, and instantly adapt his communication style. Combined with proprietary AI engines and a multi-language conversational model, Robert can respond with near-human fluency across industries ranging from finance to technology.

"Robert is not just a machine that talks," said Metodi Dimitrov, co-founder of RB Labs. "He listens, he interprets, and he responds in a way that makes people feel understood. Hosting conferences in Dubai shows the world that AI isn't just about algorithms—it's about connection."

The decision to bring Robert to Dubai reflects the emirate's rapid investment in AI-driven growth. As governments and industries accelerate adoption of smart technologies, humanoid robots are increasingly being deployed not only as service tools but also as public-facing ambassadors.

"The UAE is leading the charge when it comes to embracing AI," Dimitrov added. "It's fitting that Robert will make his debut as a master of ceremonies here, in a country that sees technology as the foundation of its future economy."

Robert's international journey has already included a headline-grabbing showcase in Los Angeles, where his ability to converse on complex topics and adapt to audiences drew widespread acclaim. Now, with Dubai on the horizon, RB Labs is positioning Robert not just as a technological marvel but as a symbol of the next era in human-robot collaboration.