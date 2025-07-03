You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Samana Developers, a Dubai-based real estate developer, has recorded its best sales month since its foundation with AED 1.1 billion in June 2025.

The announcement of this performance statistics, reflecting the company's rapid growth and market position, follows news that the brand has ranked fifth among top property developers in off-plan sales for the first half of this year in the UAE.

This particular market performance is bolstered by international buyers, with 86% of Samana Developers' sales attributed to foreign investors. The surge in activity unfolds amidst a flourishing real estate market in Dubai, with the residential sector having witnessed strong performance in the first quarter of 2025, recording approximately 42,000 sales transactions valued at AED 114.4 billion. This represents a substantial year-on-year increase of 23.1% in volume and 29.6% in value.

"June 2025 has been a truly historic month for Samana Developers, with AED 1.1 billion in sales marking our best performance to date," Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers. "This exceptional achievement reflects a 40% growth in H1 sales year-over-year and proving the immense market demand for our diverse portfolio. We are proud to have launched 8 projects in H1, more than any other developer in Dubai this year, including our landmark Samana Ocean Views Interiors by Elie Saab and the incredible 90-minute sell-out of Samana Hills South."

Samana Developers is renowned for crafting properties that offer unparalleled lifestyles and operational advantages through thoughtful amenities and prime locations. Projects like Samana Hills South provide residents with over 30 resort-style amenities, including an outdoor cinema, wellness lounge, and aqua gym, ensuring a truly luxurious living experience. "Our strategic expansion into commercial office spaces has also seen pioneering success, contributing to our rise as the No. 5 developer by Oqood at the end of H1. This strong performance is attributed to our innovative approach, robust sales channels, and the trust investors place in Samana Developers," Farooq added.

Strategically positioned in key growth corridors like Dubai South, Majan, and Barari, Samana's developments offer residents and businesses exceptional connectivity. Their properties boast direct access to major arterial roads such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and are near critical hubs like Al Maktoum International Airport, Global Village, and major retail destinations, ensuring convenience and high potential for capital appreciation.

With a portfolio exceeding AED17 billion and a 4.4% market share, Samana Developers clearly demonstrates a strong dedication to growth and innovation. The successful launch of an impressive 12 new projects in 2024, including their latest global launch of Samana Ocean Views Interiors by Elie Saab, highlights their diversified offerings. Their strategically located properties appeal to both end-users and investors, providing compelling opportunities for capital appreciation and healthy rental yields.

