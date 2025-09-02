Saudi Arabia Launches SAR1.5 Billion Estrdad Initiative to Refund Fees for Startups and SMEs Program to ease financial burdens aims to boost innovation, job creation, and long-term sustainability.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Saudi Arabia has unveiled the second edition of its Estrdad initiative, pledging SAR1.5 billion (around $400 million) to refund government fees for startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The program, led by Monsha'at, the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, is designed to reduce operating costs, stimulate entrepreneurship, and accelerate the Kingdom's broader Vision 2030 diversification agenda.

The initiative will refund ten categories of government fees, including up to 80 percent of the expatriate labor levy, commercial registration, municipality licenses, Chamber of Commerce subscriptions, trademark and patent registrations, and other essential costs. The addition of patent registration in this edition highlights a stronger focus on innovation and intellectual property protection.

To qualify, enterprises must be micro, small, or medium-sized, with an operational history of no more than three years. Eligible firms must also meet Saudization requirements and hold valid economic activity licenses. Registration is open until the end of 2026, with refunds to be disbursed in stages through 2028.

Estrdad builds on the success of its first edition, launched in 2018, which supported over 27,000 establishments, generated more than 89,000 jobs, and achieved a 75 percent sustainability rate among participating businesses. Officials believe this second edition will deepen that impact by expanding the range of refunded fees and reinforcing the ecosystem for early-stage ventures.

The program represents a significant step in the Kingdom's drive to empower local entrepreneurs, attract investment, and build a competitive private sector. By reducing initial barriers to entry, Estrdad is expected to create a more dynamic business environment where startups can grow, innovate, and contribute to Saudi Arabia's long-term economic transformation.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

How to Humanize AI Content: 3 Strategies for Authentic Engagement

Want to know why human-generated content gets 5.4 times more traffic than AI-generated material? Learn the game-changing strategies that can make your AI content feel more authentic and engaging.

By Ben Angel
Leadership

The 100: Michael Lahyani, Founder and CEO, Property Finder

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

My Husband and I Have Built Multiple Businesses Together — Here's How We Make It Work in Business and in Life

Working with your spouse can be an incredible experience, especially when you share the same goals and values. Here's how to do it successfully.

By Tonia Ryan
Side Hustle

He Spent $36 to Start a Side Hustle. Now the Business Earns 6 Figures a Year — With Just 1-2 Hours of Work a Day: 'Freedom.'

Dennis Tinerino, 39, was working in online sales when he discovered an intriguing earning opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

'Agentic AI Has Been Weaponized': Major AI Company Says Hackers With No AI Skills Used Its Chatbot to Generate Phishing Schemes and Ransom Demands

AI startup Anthropic reports that cybercriminals used its Claude AI chatbot for "vibe hacking" schemes that automate attacks, calculate ransom fees, and generate "visually alarming ransom notes."

By David James