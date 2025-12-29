The ratio of non-oil exports to imports increased to 42.3%, compared with 33.4% in the previous year.

Data released by the Saudi General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) showed that non-oil exports, including re-exports, rose by 32.3% in October 2025 compared with the same period in 2024.

National non-oil exports increased by 2.4%, while total merchandise exports grew by 11.8%, contributing to a 47.4% increase in the trade balance surplus compared with October 2024.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) imports rose by 4.3% in October 2025.

