The event is expected to further strengthen Hong Kong's position as a global technology hub, while serving as a platform to facilitate business and investment between Saudi Arabia and the wider APAC region, supported by MCIT.

Set to take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from July 8-10 2026 and Co-organised by Tahaluf, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), LEAP East's inaugural Hong Kong edition will bring together more than 300 speakers and 300 exhibitors, showcasing advances across sectors including AI, fintech, robotics, gaming, smart cities, Web3, and digital transformation.

Saudi tech leaders NHC Innovation and stc have been confirmed as the latest partners for the global technology event.

As part of the latest announcements, stc will join the event as a Digital Enabler, while NHC Innovation comes on board as a Future Tech & Innovation Partner, reflecting both companies' ambitions to expand their footprint across Asia-Pacific and global markets.

Other confirmed partners include Elm as Strategic Sponsor, ewpartners as Strategic Partner, and Supporting Partners such as the Fintech Association of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Tourism Board, Strategic Year, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund (AEF), and VS Partners.

While the full speaker lineup will be announced in January, 65 speakers across 25 sectors have already been confirmed. These include H.E. Abdullah Alswaha, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Communications and Information Technology; Alpha Lau, Director General of InvestHK; Cindy Chow, Executive Director and CEO of Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund; Michael Spranger, President and COO of Sony AI; Dr. Ted Suen, CEO of ASTRI; Sunghyun Park, Co-founder and CEO of Rebellions AI; Kam Shing Kwang, CEO of JP Morgan Hong Kong; and Terry Wong, CEO of Hong Kong Science & Technology Park, among others.

Networking will be a key feature oflea LEAP East, with curated events such as LEAP East Nights designed to foster high-level connections, alongside immersive technology-driven installations and experiences.

Building on the success of LEAP's four editions in Riyadh, the Hong Kong edition will also feature a startup programme focused on pitching, investor matchmaking, mentorship, and market expansion, as well as a dedicated Investor Programme offering roundtables, workshops, and curated meetings with startups. The investment track will include insights from more than 60 investors.

Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President and Co-creator of LEAP at Tahaluf, said the event will bring together Saudi Arabia, China, and Hong Kong to create a platform where technology, capital, and long-term ambition converge, enabling new cross-border partnerships and growth opportunities between East and West.