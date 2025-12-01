BASE39 is set to serve as a gateway for the next generation of creatives, providing co-working spaces, design and prototyping labs, audio-visual studios, exhibition and performance areas, and fabrication labs.

The emirate of Sharjah has launched BASE39, a new creative project emerging from the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK). BASE39 further aims to cement Sharjah's position as a capital of culture, arts, and innovation, reflecting its development philosophy of empowering talent, supporting creative industries, and building a diverse and sustainable creative economy.

Further, the project reflects strategic expansion of SPARK's ecosystem, as it positions itself as a multidisciplinary creative platform that brings together artists, designers, entrepreneurs, creative tech startups, and innovators across digital arts, design, media, architecture, fashion, music, and interactive arts.

The inauguration was attended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasmi, Chairperson of SPARK.

"BASE39 is the latest expression of Sharjah's understanding that creativity thrives where people are empowered – to imagine, collaborate and innovate," bint Sultan Al Qasimi said. "We're building spaces where creative minds interact, inspire each another and sow the seeds for a cultural and economic future that benefits us all."

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, added: "BASE39 is an extension of Sharjah's vision to build an interconnected environment that brings together creativity, innovation. We designed it as an open space that inspires youth, creatives, and entrepreneurs. As SPARK approaches its tenth anniversary, we are proud to launch a project that reinforces our role as an incubator for bold ideas and a hub for experimenting with emerging technologies and creating a more innovative and sustainable future."

He added that BASE39 is "not just a workspace" but rather a movement that opens the door for strategic partnerships that bring together government, private sector, and academic institutions, contributing to a more knowledge-driven and productive economic ecosystem.

The opening ceremony was attended by a plethora of artists, entrepreneurs, creatives, and leaders of cultural and media institutions, along with representatives from the public and private sectors. The ceremony also featured musical performances by students from the American University of Sharjah and a special artistic showcase in collaboration with Award Winning Emirati Artist ABRI, both presenting a vibrant display of the emirate's outstanding talent.

Addressing the gathering, SPARK officials highlighted the significance of the project and its role in enhancing Sharjah's creative economy.

BASE39 is set to serve as a gateway for the next generation of creatives, providing co-working spaces, design and prototyping labs, audio-visual studios, exhibition and performance areas, fabrication labs, in collaboration with SPARK's Sharjah Open Innovation Lab "SoiLab", as well as incubation and acceleration programs for startups. The project targets multiple sectors including visual arts, design, media production, architecture, creative technology, gaming, performing arts, digital innovation, cultural industries, publishing, and more—strengthening the creative ecosystem and supporting the growth of SMEs and local and international talent.

The launch of BASE39 comes as the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park approaches its 10th anniversary in 2026—after a decade marked by substantial investment growth, strategic partnerships, reflected in the presence of global companies specializing in technology, artificial intelligence, and advanced industries.